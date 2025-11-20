FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After a roller-coaster past year, is Hardik Pandya finally moving towards his ‘happily ever after’?

Who is Mohd Zama Khan? Lone Muslim Minister in Nitish Kumar’s new Bihar cabinet

IND A vs BAN A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, Semi-Final 1, live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh on TV, online?

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared at ibps.in; get a direct LINK to download here

EPFO reforms to come soon! Govt to hike EPFO cap from Rs 15000; what it means for pensioners?

After Bihar, SIR sparks tension in West Bengal; TMC fears mass deletions, Mamata Banerjee writes to ECI

Shilpa Shirodkar, who failed in 10th, married man with 'double' MBA, quit films due to...

Kriti Sanon opens up about working with Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein: 'We have created some...'

This Tata company lost Rs 25000 crore in its market cap from its peak due to...; its business is...

Sania Mirza opens up on co-parenting son Izhaan across borders with ex-husband Shoaib Malik, reveals skipping dinner to avoid....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After a roller-coaster past year, is Hardik Pandya finally moving towards his ‘happily ever after’?

After a roller-coaster past year, is Hardik Pandya finally moving towards his

IND A vs BAN A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, Semi-Final 1, live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh on TV, online?

IND A vs BAN A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, Semi-Final 1, live streaming: When an

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared at ibps.in; get a direct LINK to download here

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared at ibps.in; get a direct LINK to downloa

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things o

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...

BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight

BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis

HomeSports

SPORTS

After a roller-coaster past year, is Hardik Pandya finally moving towards his ‘happily ever after’?

After a roller-coaster year of highs, lows and public scrutiny, Hardik Pandya is back in the spotlight for positive reasons. Fresh buzz around his personal life and hints of a new beginning have fans wondering if the star all-rounder is finally moving toward his ‘happily ever after’.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 07:47 PM IST

After a roller-coaster past year, is Hardik Pandya finally moving towards his ‘happily ever after’?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Hardik​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Pandya, the Indian cricket sensation, has been through a lot emotionally during the past year. While the on-field pressure of leading the team was on his shoulders, the off-field drama, including a highly talked-about separation, was also there, and he was heavily scrutinized in both these spheres. But there are a lot of signs these days, which show that this difficult period is about to end for Pandya as he appears to be entering a very calm phase of his life that is very much indicated by his thriving relationship with model and actress Mahieka Sharma.

Without a doubt, the separation from his wife that was announced in July 2024 after quite a few months of living separately was the most important and also the most positive-lived event of his turbulent year. They, who have a son named Agastya, have decided to share the responsibility of raising their child, thus, becoming the parents first, which is something that, according to them, has kept their family going. As a matter of fact, Hardik made his relationship with Mahieka public in October with a short and sweet statement coinciding with his 32nd birthday, after a period of silence and rumors.

Their reunion is quite a treat for the eyes and the hearts of the fans, as the two personalities not only confirm their affair but also, in the accurate sense of the word, unseal the doors to their shared life. Through staged yet real photos and videos, they appear as the perfect pair in front of the camera while living their normal happy life behind it. They have perfectly synchronized post-looks to celebrate Diwali, work and have fun on cars simultaneously, and even take selfies at the gym as if it is a new habit—these are just some of the many instances where their social media followers get acquainted with the solid and happy reality of their love life. Seeing himself as a lucky man for the past three years, Hardik has just posted some "Big 3” pictures implicating that Mahieka has already become a part of his closest circle of life alongside his son Agastya, and, of course, the dog.

The public attention is now mostly drawn to this dazzling diamond ring that was spotted on Mahieka’s left hand in several of her recent pictures, and there is also a religious ceremony photo where she seems to be attending with someone with the ring clearly visible. While neither Hardik nor Mahieka has given any official statement regarding the ongoing engagement speculation, this ring’s subtle but steady presence has stirred a lot of excitement among the online followers, therefore, they speculate that the most likely scenario is either a confirmation of the serious commitment or a proposal that is just around the corner.

When Hardik mentioned that he went through a "360-degree turnaround" in his public and personal life, and this current phase seems to be a time of healing and grounding for him. Thus, judging by the happiness that is noticeable from social media posts and the presence of the engagement ring, it looks as if Hardik Pandya is not only moving on with his life but he is also deliberately preparing the grounds for his own kind of a happy ending with Mahieka Sharma as his ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌partner.

Also read| From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After a roller-coaster past year, is Hardik Pandya finally moving towards his ‘happily ever after’?
After a roller-coaster past year, is Hardik Pandya finally moving towards his
Who is Mohd Zama Khan? Lone Muslim Minister in Nitish Kumar’s new Bihar cabinet
Who is Mohd Zama Khan? Lone Muslim Minister in Nitish Kumar’s new Bihar cabinet
IND A vs BAN A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, Semi-Final 1, live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh on TV, online?
IND A vs BAN A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, Semi-Final 1, live streaming: When an
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared at ibps.in; get a direct LINK to download here
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared at ibps.in; get a direct LINK to downloa
EPFO reforms to come soon! Govt to hike EPFO cap from Rs 15000; what it means for pensioners?
EPFO reforms to come soon! Govt to hike EPFO cap from Rs 15000; what it means fo
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things o
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond,
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia,
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE