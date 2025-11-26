After 20 years, India to host CWG, PM Modi evokes ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated India for being given the hosting rights of the 100th Commonwealth Games, stating that it is India's "collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship" that has placed it firmly on the global sporting map.

How PM Modi reacted to India hosting 2030 CWG?

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Delighted that India has won the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030! Congratulations to the people of India and the sporting ecosystem. It is our collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship that has placed India firmly on the global sporting map. With the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we are eager to be celebrating these historic games with great enthusiasm. We look forward to welcoming the world!”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a post on X, said, “Congratulations to every citizen as India wins the prestigious bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. This is a testament to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision for turning our Bharat into a global sports hotspot. Through penance spanning over a decade, Modi Ji has developed world-class sports infrastructure and uplifted our nation's potential through effective governance and seamless teamwork. #CWG2030InBHARAT”

The decision confirms that the world's most populous nation will stage the landmark edition of the Games, after delegates of the 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories ratified India's bid at today's Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow.

India presented a compelling vision for the 2030 Games, centred in the Gujarat city of Ahmedabad, which will build on foundations laid by Glasgow 2026, enabling India to celebrate the centenary in style. After Ahmedabad was announced as hosts of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, 20 Garba dancers and 30 Indian dhol drummers burst into the General Assembly Hall, surprising delegates with a rich cultural performance that provided a taste of the heritage and pride that Athletes and fans can expect from a Games hosted in the Indian state of Gujarat.