HomeSports

SPORTS

Afghanistan Cricket Board CONFIRMS Pakistan airstrike killed 3 Afghan cricketers, gives video evidence

Sadaat, stated that they have clear evidence, including a video report, indicating that the Pakistani state was responsible for the attack that killed three Afghan cricketers in Paktika province.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 11:13 AM IST

Afghanistan Cricket Board CONFIRMS Pakistan airstrike killed 3 Afghan cricketers, gives video evidence
Sayed Naseem Sadaat, spokesperson for the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), strongly condemns Pakistan's airstrike in Paktika province that killed three Afghan cricketers, urging global cricket boards to denounce the attack. He emphasised that cricket promotes peace and shouldn't be entangled with war, calling for the protection of cricketers and the sport from conflict.

ACB confirmed that the players, identified as Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, were among eight people killed in the airstrike in the Urgun district. Seven others were reportedly injured.

In an exclusive interview with ANI Sayed Naseem Sadaat said, "We call upon all the cricket boards to condemn such barbaric attacks because cricket is a game that carries the message of peace. Cricketers are peace ambassadors and they should be stayed away from the war. War should not be interfered in sports. So we call upon all the cricket fraternity and boards to condemn such attacks and keep cricket away from war."

Sadaat, stated that they have clear evidence, including a video report, indicating that the Pakistani state was responsible for the attack that killed three Afghan cricketers in Paktika province.

The attack has been widely condemned by the cricket fraternity, including prominent Afghan cricketers like Rashid Khan. The ACB has also withdrawn from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka in protest.

"We got evidence all the cricket fraternity and all the people around the world would have definitely watched our video report on the incident that was made by our media team. So, we got clear evidence that the attack was done by a Pakistani state," he said.

"After the incident, the management of Afghanistan Cricket Board decided to cancel Afghanistan's participation in the tri-series that was going to be hosted by Pakistan," he added.
Sadaat also stated that ACB management's decision to withdraw from the Tri-Nation T20I series was welcomed by the national team players, including senior players.

"The decision taken by ACB management was welcomed by all of our national team players including the senior players who are playing for national team. They all were fine with the decision. They welcomed the decision. They showed their grief and sorrow and shared their condolences with the families of the martyred cricketers and other innocent people in the area," he concluded.

The three players had earlier travelled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to participate in a friendly cricket match. After returning home to Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering. In its statement, the Afghanistan board described the attack as "a cowardly act carried out by the Pakistani regime."

After Afghanistan withdrew from the T20I tri-series amid the escalating cross-border tension with Islamabad, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Zimbabwe has accepted their invitation to participate in the tri-series.

The tri-series will commence on November 17, with hosts Pakistan taking on Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The second fixture will also be played at the same venue on November 19, when Sri Lanka takes on Zimbabwe.

Following the two matches in Rawalpindi, the action will shift to Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, which will stage the remaining five matches, including the final on November 29.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

