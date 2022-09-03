AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2022,Super 4 Live Streaming: How to watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match in Sharjah

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 07:40 AM IST

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Super 4, Match 1, Asia Cup 2022

Afghanistan won both games by big margins to advance to the Super 4 stage, while Sri Lanka hunted down Bangladesh in the second game after losing to Afghanistan in the first. Both teams have a good number of match winners and will be eager to get off to a good start today.

The previous time these two sides faced in this tournament, Afghanistan won by 8 wickets. Sri Lanka will be trying to turn the tide this time, while Afghanistan will be hoping to maintain their domination. Another exciting match between these two teams is expected today.

Here's all you need to know about the AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2022 match in Sharjah

When and what time will Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022, Super Four match start?

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on September 3 (Saturday) at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022, Super Four match take place?

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022, Super Four match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.

Which channel will telecast Afghnaistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

Afghnaistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Afghnaistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match​ in India?

Afghnaistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

