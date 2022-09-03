Search icon
AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2022,Super 4 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match in Sharjah

AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, match 1 of Asia Cup, Super 4 in UAE.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 07:16 AM IST

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Dream 11

Afghanistan won both games by big margins to advance to the Super 4 stage, while Sri Lanka hunted down Bangladesh in the second game after losing to Afghanistan in the first. Both teams have a good number of match winners and will be eager to get off to a good start today.

The previous time these two sides faced in this tournament, Afghanistan won by 8 wickets. Sri Lanka will be trying to turn the tide this time, while Afghanistan will be hoping to maintain their domination. Another exciting match between these two teams is expected today.


Wicket keepers: Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Najibullah-Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai

All-Rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Mujeeb-ur-Rahman (VC), Rashid-Khan, FazalHaq Farooqi

AFG vs SL Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan (c), Danushka Gunathilaka (vc), Najibullah Zadran, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mohammad Nabi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Maheesh Theekshana

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022, Super Four match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at Sharjah cricket stadium in Sharjah, on September 3. The match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network channels in India. The live streaming of Asia Cup 2022 will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

