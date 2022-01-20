AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Iran match live in India

Hosts India will open their AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 campaign on Thursday against a lower-ranked Iran at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. A win over Iran would guarantee the Indian eves a third-place finish in their group A.

The inaugural match of the AFC Asian Cup 2022 saw China and Chinese Taipei taking on each other with India and Iran scheduled to play later in the day. Iran is the lowest-ranked nation in the group, which features heavyweight China and they will be expected to win the group with relative ease. India nonetheless have been trying their best to prepare well for the tournament, they've even been on various foreign exposure trips including a recent match against heavy hitters Brazil. Iran, on the other hand, have not played a single international game in the last six months.

The Indian camp's preparations for the opener, however, were disrupted earlier as two players from Team India tested positive for Covid-19.

Here are all the details you need to know about India vs Iran clash in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022:

When and Where will the match between India vs Iran take place?

The match between India vs Iran will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, with the match slated to begin at 7:30 PM IST, on Thursday, January 20.

Which channel will telecast the match between ​India vs Iran in India?

The match between India vs Iran will be telecasted on Eurosport Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the match between India vs Iran​ in India?

The match between India vs Iran will be streamed live on the Jio TV app.