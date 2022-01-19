AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Fixtures, teams, Indian squad, live streaming details and all you need to know

It surely is a historic moment as the 20th edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup trophy will be held in India - the second time the country will be hosting the tournament after 1979. This, however, makes it the first time the Indian women's team will be part of the tournament.

Slated to be held from January 20 to February 6 in India, the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 will see twelve teams compete for the prestigious trophy. Hosted by India, the tournament will be held behind-closed-door and the final will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

All you need to know about AFC Women's Asian Cup tournament:

Where will the AFC Women's Asian Cup tournament be played?

The AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 tournament will be played in Mumbai and Pune in India. The championship will be played in Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai, D Y Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

When will the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 start?

The AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 will start on January 20 to February 6

What time will the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 begin?

The match timings for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 will be either 1:30 PM, 3:30 PM, 5:30 PM or 7:30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in India?

The AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 will be broadcast live on Discovery Network's Eurosport India. The matches can also be live-streamed on JioTV.

Teams:

The teams are divided into three groups.

Group A: India, China PR, Iran, Chinese Taipei

Group B: Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines

Group C: Japan, Myanmar, South Korea, Vietnam

Indian squad for AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022:

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya Narayanasamy.

Defenders: Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Ritu Rani, Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Manisa Panna, Hemam Shilky Devi, Sanju Yadav.

Midfielders: Yumnam Kamala Devi, Anju Tamang, Karthika Angamuthu, Nongmeithem Ratanbala Devi, Naorem Priyangka Devi, Indumathi Kathiresan.

Forwards: Manisha Kalyan, Grace Dangmei, Pyari Xaxa, Renu, Sumati Kumari, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Mariyammal Balamurugan.

Fixtures:

Group A

20 January, Thursday: China PR vs Chinese Taipei, 3.30 pm

20 January, Thursday: India vs IR Iran, 7.30 pm

23 January, Sunday: IR Iran vs China PR, 3.30 pm

23 January, Sunday: Chinese Taipei vs India, 7.30 pm

26 January, Wednesday: Chinese Taipei vs IR Iran, 7.30 pm

26 January, Wednesday: India vs Chinar PR, 7.30 pm

Group B

21 January, Friday: Australia vs Indonesia, 3.30 pm

21 January, Friday: Thailand vs Philippines, 5.30 pm

24 January, Monday: Philippine vs Australia, 3.30 pm

24 January, Monday: Indonesia vs Thailand, 5.30 pm

27 January, Thursday: Australia vs Thailand, 7.30 pm

27 January, Thursday: Philippines vs Indonesia, 7.30 pm

Group C

21 January, Friday: Japan vs Myanmar, 1.30 pm

21 January, Friday: Korea Republic vs Vietnam, 7.30 pm

24 January, Monday: Myanmar vs Korea Republic, 1.30 pm

24 January, Monday: Vietnam vs Japan, 7.30 pm

27 January, Thursday: Vietnam vs Myanmar, 1.30 pm

27 January, Thursday: Japan vs the Korea Republic, 1.30 pm

Quarter-Finals

30 January: Group B winner vs Group C runner-up, 1.30 pm

30 January: Group C winner vs Group A/B third place, 1.30 pm

30 January: Group A winner vs Group B/C third place, 5.30 pm

30 January: Group A runner-up vs Group B runner-up, 7.30 pm

Semifinals

3 February: QF2 winner vs QF4 winner, 1.30 pm

3 February: QF1 winner vs QF3 winner, 7.30 pm

Final

6 February, 4.30 pm