AFC Cup 2022: Gokulam Kerala shock ATK Mohun Bagan with 4-2 statement win

Gokulam Kerala beat ATK Mohun Bagan 4-2 in AFC Cup 2022

Having successfully retained their I-league crown recently, Gokulam Kerala stunned Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan with a statement 4-2 win in the AFC Cup 2022 at Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.

The match between Gokulam Kerala and ATK Mohun Bagan was goalless at half-time but six-second half goals from both sides proved to be an entertaining affair.

Luka Majcen got a couple of goals for Kerala, while Rishad Puthanveettil and substitute Jithin Subran also bagged one goal apiece.

For ATK Mohun Bagan, Liston Colaco and Pritam Kotal were on the scoresheet.

In a battle between the two heavyweights of the top-tier ISL and the second-tier I-League, Gokulam Kerala dished out a much more compact and technical display than Bagan. Fresh from winning an unprecedented I-League double at the same venue last Saturday, Gokulam Kerala led the way with their Slovenian centre-forward Luka Majcen.

The win also gave the Malabarians an early advantage in securing the only available berth from group D for the AFC Cup Inter-Zone semi-finals. Playing in front of a strong home support, ATK Mohun Bagan squandered many chances in a dominating first half.

Fijian star centre-forward Roy Krishna missed back-to-back opportunities in the 18th minute -- first a one-on-one from Liston Colaco's cross and then from Joni Kauko's assist when the ball came off the inside of the post.

In the 29th minute, Kauko had a shot at the target from inside the box but the Finnish midfielder hit straight to Rakshit Dagar, as Gokulam Kerala had anxious few moments to begin with.

The two-time reigning I-League champions were cautious to start with in their maiden appearance in the continental showpiece, resulting in a goalless first half. Gokulam struck thrice within a space of 11 minutes to virtually close out the contest.

A late strike from Jithin Subran meant that Liston Colaco's free-kick from outside the box proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

With inputs from PTI