AFC Cup 2022: ATK Mohun Bagan top group D after thumping 5-2 win over Maziya

ATK Mohun Bagan topped group D of AFC Cup after beating Maziya 5-2

ATK Mohun Bagan qualified for the knockouts of AFC Cup 2022 after a thumping 5-2 win over Maziya S&C. Joni Kauko scored a brace, while Roy Krishna, Subhashish Bose, and Carl McHugh all found the back of the net as ATK Mohun Bagan topped group D.

Having earlier suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Gokulam Kerala in the AFC Cup group stage game, ATK Mohun Bagan had their backs against the walls, but they held firm to chart a way into the knockout rounds of the continental cup competition.

Earlier in the day, Gokulam went down 2-1 against Bashundhara Kings as they exited the competition, while ATK Mohun Bagan continued their impressive run.

ATK Mohun Bagan thus became the first Indian club in AFC Cup history to top the group and qualify for the knockout stage after losing their opening group-stage game.

Kauko produced a well-placed finish from the edge of the box to put ATK Mohun Bagan into the lead.

Then, Kauko got into the box to chase a ball, brought it under his control and placed a fine shot into the back of the Maziya net to ensure a two-goal cushion for his team. After the break, Roy Krishna (56') received a ball from a cross by Subhasish and slotted it home to regain his team's two-goal lead.

Just two minutes later, Subhasish (58'), who provided the assist for the third goal, wrote his name into the scoresheet with a neat finish from a Liston Colaco free-kick to make it 4-1 in favour of the Mariners.

Carl McHugh (71') added Bagan's fifth goal of the night before Tana completed his brace with a well-placed header from inside the box. Tana scored both the goals for Maziya, in the 45th and 73rd minute respectively.

Both ATKMB and Bashundhara ended on same points. But ATKMB made it to the inter zone semifinals on the basis of head to head record.

With inputs from PTI