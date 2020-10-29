AEK Athens vs Leicester City Europa League: Live streaming, AEK v LEI Dream11, time in India & where to watch on TV

Headlines

Meet Ankit Baiyanpuria, a wrestler-turned-influencer who joined PM Modi in Swachh Bharat campaign

Meet the CA who heads Rs 29,199 crore company of India's richest pharma billionaire

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone (2) gets Rs 12,000 off, details here

Vivek Agnihotri calls Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Jawan ‘superficial’: ‘Woh action ke level par theek hai lekin…’

Asian Games 2023 Day 8: Sable-Toor claim gold, silver for Harmilan-Ajay

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BTS' Jungkook's solo album to be released by the end of 2023, BTS army buzzing with excitement

Meet Ankit Baiyanpuria, a wrestler-turned-influencer who joined PM Modi in Swachh Bharat campaign

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Homemade drinks to lower high blood pressure naturally

75 days challenge rules: Benefits, diet and exercises

10 Mughal princesses who redefined beauty

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

BTS' Jungkook's solo album to be released by the end of 2023, BTS army buzzing with excitement

Aditya-L1 Updates: Aditya-L1 Successfully Escapes Sphere Of Earth's Influence, ISRO Confirms

EP 4: Steve Smith | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC 2023

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Vivek Agnihotri calls Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Jawan ‘superficial’: ‘Woh action ke level par theek hai lekin…’

This star kid will reportedly debut opposite Ram Charan soon, and it's not Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor or Khushi Kapoor

HomeSports

Sports

AEK Athens vs Leicester City Europa League: Live streaming, AEK v LEI Dream11, time in India & where to watch on TV

AEK vs LEI Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, AEK Athens vs Leicester City Dream11 Team Player List, AEK Dream11 Team Player List, LEI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, AEK Athens vs Leicester City Head to Head.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 04:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In this Group G clash, AEK Athens will host Leicester City in their next UEFA Europa League encounter.

The table-toppers Leicester City take on Athens, who conceded three goals without reply against Braga in their opening fixture.

 

When and where to watch AEK Athens vs Leicester City

Where and when is the AEK Athens vs Leicester City, UEFA Europa League match being played?

The AEK Athens vs Leicester City, UEFA Europa League match will be played on October 29, 2020, at Athens Olympic Stadium.

 

What time does the AEK Athens vs Leicester City, UEFA Europa League final match begin?

The AEK Athens vs Leicester City, UEFA Europa League final match will begin at 11:25 PM IST. 

 

Where to watch AEK Athens vs Leicester City, UEFA Europa League final live in India (TV channels)?

The AEK Athens vs Leicester City live telecast will be on Ten Sports and Ten Sports HD1 channels in India.

 

How and where to watch online AEK Athens vs Leicester City, UEFA Europa League final live streaming?

The AEK Athens vs Leicester City live stream will be available on SonyLiv app and SonyLiv.com website in India for premium users.

 

AEK Athens vs Leicester City: Predicted Starting XIs 

AEK Athens: Panagiotis Tsintotas; Paulinho, Ionuț Nedelcearu, Stratos Svarnas, Hélder Lopes; Petros Mantalos, Yevhen Shakhov, Nenad Krsticic; Muamer Tankovic, Karim Ansarifard, Marko Livaja

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel; Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, James Justin; Nampalys Mendy, Youri Tielemans; James Maddison, Dennis Praet, Harvey Barnes; Kelechi Iheanacho.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Sanjay Dutt, DU alumnus, who heads Ratan Tata's real estate company as MD, CEO

This IIT grad left high paying job to become comedian, signed deal with Netflix, Amazon; net worth is...

Vande Bharat sleeper coach to be rolled out next year

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 1: Comedy threequel beats Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2 with strong opening

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Date, history, importance and significance

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE