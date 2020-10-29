AEK Athens vs Leicester City Europa League: Live streaming, AEK v LEI Dream11, time in India & where to watch on TV

AEK vs LEI Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, AEK Athens vs Leicester City Dream11 Team Player List, AEK Dream11 Team Player List, LEI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, AEK Athens vs Leicester City Head to Head.

In this Group G clash, AEK Athens will host Leicester City in their next UEFA Europa League encounter.

The table-toppers Leicester City take on Athens, who conceded three goals without reply against Braga in their opening fixture.

When and where to watch AEK Athens vs Leicester City

Where and when is the AEK Athens vs Leicester City, UEFA Europa League match being played?

The AEK Athens vs Leicester City, UEFA Europa League match will be played on October 29, 2020, at Athens Olympic Stadium.

What time does the AEK Athens vs Leicester City, UEFA Europa League final match begin?

The AEK Athens vs Leicester City, UEFA Europa League final match will begin at 11:25 PM IST.

Where to watch AEK Athens vs Leicester City, UEFA Europa League final live in India (TV channels)?

The AEK Athens vs Leicester City live telecast will be on Ten Sports and Ten Sports HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online AEK Athens vs Leicester City, UEFA Europa League final live streaming?

The AEK Athens vs Leicester City live stream will be available on SonyLiv app and SonyLiv.com website in India for premium users.

AEK Athens vs Leicester City: Predicted Starting XIs

AEK Athens: Panagiotis Tsintotas; Paulinho, Ionuț Nedelcearu, Stratos Svarnas, Hélder Lopes; Petros Mantalos, Yevhen Shakhov, Nenad Krsticic; Muamer Tankovic, Karim Ansarifard, Marko Livaja

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel; Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, James Justin; Nampalys Mendy, Youri Tielemans; James Maddison, Dennis Praet, Harvey Barnes; Kelechi Iheanacho.