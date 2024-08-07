Adult website makes lucrative offer to French pole vaulter after 'crotch' incident at Paris Olympics 2024

Ammirati's Olympic aspirations were shattered when his pole came crashing down on August 3rd.

The French pole vaulter who gained widespread attention after his wardrobe malfunction disrupted his routine at the Olympics has now received a lucrative sponsorship deal. Anthony Ammirati became a viral sensation when his bulge caused him to miss his 5.70m target at the Paris Olympics, as reported by The New York Post.

Despite the mishap costing Ammirati a spot in the finals, he now has the opportunity to capitalize on his Olympic experience. The French pole vaulter has been offered a sponsorship deal worth $250,000 (over Rs2 crore) by the adult entertainment website CamSoda.

CamSoda vice president Daryn Parker told TMZ: “If it was up to me, I’d award Anthony Ammirati for what everyone else saw - talent below the belt.

“As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I’d love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show, in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course,” Parker explained.

French athlete Anthony Ammirati failed the 5.70 height pole vault because of his asset. #IKYK #Paris2024 https://t.co/qWnr1QbFzy August 3, 2024

Anthony Ammirati's Olympic aspirations were shattered when his pole came crashing down on August 3rd. The video of this unfortunate incident quickly went viral, depicting his pole getting entangled with the bar. As a result, the French athlete placed 12th in his group, ultimately missing out on the opportunity to compete in the finals.

“It’s a big disappointment,” Ammirati told the French Athletics Federation.

“I’m a bit gutted because I didn’t miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70m. What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings. Just a technical session.”

“I was 100 percent physically, but I was missing a bit of pole vault,” Ammirati explained. “The conditions were good. It’s the first time I’ve started a competition without any stress. As I was a total outsider, I only had one goal: to interact with the audience. I was almost there.”

Also read| What is Sport Climbing? American teenager shatters world record in controversial Olympic event