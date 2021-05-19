Adarsh Singh: An emerging cricketer for Team India

Cricket is the very passion of the common Indian citizen- almost all of us are familiar with all of the cricketing trends and jargon. A country so passionate about a sport is seldom to come by, and also the amount of revenue generated by the by-products of the sport is also huge. Youth from all over the world have always looked up to and tried to emulate their idols.

This stays the same with fans of cricket where millions of hopefuls decide to often pursue their dreams regarding the sport, and most of the times they find success in their endeavours. This sport has inspired millions of lives and also has taught the virtues of co-operation, and self-discipline among many others. There are a lot of other factors responsible for the growth of cricket in this subcontinent. Whether it is the fast-paced nature of the game, or the celebrities associated with the game, it has somehow found its way into the hearts of the people. Adarsh Singh is also one of these aspiring cricketers who somehow managed to make it big in the world of sports. Adarsh was born on the 24th of February 2002 in Patna, Bihar a quickly developing interest in cricket, music and also swimming. However, by the time he grew up, it was only his love for cricket that had endured the test of time. Adarsh was mentored from a young age by his father who had also instilled an ethic for hard work and the grit to go through his struggles. Upon further coaching by Robin and Gulrej sir, he managed to finesse his skills at a very young age. Adarsh took a very big risk for the sake of pursuing a future in this addictive sport when he decided to drop out after his class 10th exams. It can be said that his dream has paid off as he can boast about scoring 2 centuries while batting at 8th down which is a remarkable feat. He is the only player to take 5 wickets in zonal matches, playing at a u-16 and u-19 level. Inspired by the English Cricketer Ben Stokes and backed by a promise to make his father proud, Adarsh Singh has faced every hurdle along the way with courage and unwavering determination. Although he is only playing for Bihar right now, it is not at all impossible to imagine that one day he will be playing for Team India.

