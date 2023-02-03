Adani vs Ambani showcase to flag off Women's Premier League 2023: Report

File Photo

The inaugural Women's IPL match will see Mumbai take on Ahmedabad-based Gujarat Giants on March 4. This highly anticipated contest is made even more exciting by the fact that the teams are owned by two of India's most prominent business magnates, Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani. The entire tournament will be held at the iconic Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium.

The Adani group entered the Indian cricketing arena with the highest bid of Rs 1,289 crore for the Ahmedabad franchise, followed by the Reliance-backed Indiawin Sports, which bought the Mumbai franchise for Rs 912.99 crore. The other three winners were Royal Challengers Sports for Bengaluru at Rs 901 crore, JSW GMR Cricket for Delhi at Rs 810 crore, and Capri Global for Lucknow at Rs 757 crore.

Last month, the BCCI revealed that the combined bids it received for the five teams were higher than the bids it received for the original eight teams of the Indian Premier League in 2008, signaling a promising future for women's cricket in India.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, the Women's Premier League (WPL) will take place between March 4th and March 26th. This is an exciting opportunity for female cricket players to showcase their talent and compete for the championship title.

The top three teams in the league stage will progress to the next round. The team that finishes at the top of the standings will gain direct entry into the final, while the second and third-place teams will compete in an Eliminator for the other spot.

The Eliminator is set to take place on March 24, with the final taking place two days later on March 26. This is sure to be an exciting event, as the two teams battle it out for the chance to compete in the final.

The second match of the season will take place between Bengaluru and Delhi on March 5th, which will be a double-header as Lucknow will also kick off their campaign against Ahmedabad on the same day. This highly anticipated match-up promises to be an exciting start to the season, with both teams eager to make a statement and get off to a strong start.

The highly anticipated auction for WPL is scheduled to take place on February 13th in Mumbai.

“Yes, the auction will take place on February 13. The same will be communicated to the teams very soon,” a senior board official told News18 CricketNext.

