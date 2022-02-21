Bollywood star Ranveer Singh meets basketball legend LeBron James, shares fanboy moment- See pic

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is in Cleveland to be a part of the big ticket, star-studded NBA All-Star Weekend where he featured in the celebrity game alongside top global musicians and basketball players.

From basketball’s biggest stage, Ranveer shared a precious fan moment where he is seen fist-bumping one of NBA’s all-time greats LeBron James. The actor shared the pic on Instagram. “The King and i !!! @kingjames. what a precious moment,” he captioned it. Check out below:

Last Friday, Ranveer played with the likes of comedian Tiffany Haddish, rappers and recording artists Anuel, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow and Quavo. The game also featured renowned athletes from the past and present. The pic with Ranveer meeting LeBron is from today’s NBA All-Star game between Team LeBron led by James and Team Durant led by Kevin Durant.

Ranveer, who boasts over 70 million followers online, was appointed by the US National Basketball Association as the NBA Brand Ambassador for India in September 2021. In the capacity, he will work to grow NBA’s profile in India through its 75th anniversary season in 2021-22.

Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James is widely considered one of the greatest to play the game in history, often compared to GOAT Michael Jordan. The 37-year-old, nicknamed ‘King James’, has won 4 NBA championships and 4 finals MVP titles, being the only player in history to do so with three different franchises.