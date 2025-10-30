'Actor, not cricketer': How Sachin Tendulkar saved Rs 5800000 in income tax with a genius legal move

Sachin Tendulkar once stunned everyone by saving Rs 58 lakh in income tax — not as a cricketer, but as an “actor.” Using a clever application of Section 80RR of the Income Tax Act, the Master Blaster turned a legal loophole into one of his smartest off-field moves ever.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has long been associated with numerous records and achievements on the cricket field. However, many are unaware that he also made headlines in a completely different domain: the tax court. In a remarkable case from over ten years ago, the batting maestro successfully persuaded the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) that his income from international brand endorsements should be classified as artistic income. This astute categorization, as reported recently by the Times of India, enabled him to save nearly Rs 58 lakh in taxes.

The intriguing saga of Sachin the 'Actor'

This tale traces back to the early 2000s, when Tendulkar's foreign earnings from endorsements with brands like Pepsi, VISA, and ESPN-Star Sports totaled approximately Rs 5.92 crore during the assessment years 2001–02 and 2004–05. He claimed a 30 percent deduction under Section 80RR of the Income Tax Act, which provides tax relief to artists, authors, and performers earning from foreign sources. This exemption was valued at around Rs 1.77 crore.

Sachin Tendulkar wasn’t a “cricketer.”



He claimed he was an actor—to save 58 lakhs in taxes



Tax officer slapped a demand and penalty on him.



But here’s how Master blaster proved himself as an “Actor” and not a cricketer and won the case pic.twitter.com/yaKhUfpmmd — Sujit Bangar (@sujit_bangar) October 26, 202

Nevertheless, the Income Tax Department raised objections. Their argument was straightforward: Sachin was primarily a professional cricketer, and his endorsement income was merely incidental to his cricketing career. Thus, they contended, the exemption was not applicable. In response, Tendulkar argued that his participation in advertisements involved acting and modeling, both of which necessitate performance and creativity.

He maintained that while cricket was his main profession, he also took part in acting when he appeared in commercials.

ITAT's unique interpretation

When the case eventually reached the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, the bench did not adopt a limited perspective on what it means to be an 'actor.' They concluded that performing in front of a camera, even for an advertisement, requires expression, imagination, and creative talent. In essence, it constitutes an artistic performance.

The Tribunal observed that Tendulkar's participation in television commercials was not merely casual brand endorsements; rather, it necessitated him to perform roles, deliver scripted lines, and convey emotions to engage with viewers. The judges concluded that this qualified him for the tax relief provided to artists under Section 80RR of the Income Tax Act.

The ruling favored Sachin, allowing him a deduction of approximately Rs 1.77 crore on his overseas income, which translated into a tax saving of around Rs 58 lakh. Over time, this decision has emerged as one of the more intriguing yet significant interpretations within India's tax law.

Also read| Who is Ashleigh Gardner? Australian all-rounder who lit up WWC semi-final with fiery fifty and her beautiful love story with Monica Wright