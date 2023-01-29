'Acha hai ye situation me aage aa gaye': Suryakumar Yadav makes hilarious comment on Axar's wedding pics

Image Source: Twitter



Team India all-rounder Axar Patel tied the knot with his best friend and long-time partner Meha in a beautiful ceremony in Vadodara on Thursday, January 26. After getting engaged in January of last year, the couple finally got married in a romantic celebration. Fellow cricketers Ishant Sharma and Jaydev Unadkat were in attendance to witness the union of the two lovebirds. On Saturday, Axar shared some stunning photos from the wedding, giving fans a glimpse into the special day.

Calling it a magical day, Axar wrote, "Married my best friend and it was the most magical day of our life. Thank you to all of our family and friends for making it even more special."

Married my best friend and it was the most magical day of our life. Thank you to all of our family and friends for making it even more special. pic.twitter.com/78iWXRqB76 — Akshar Patel (@akshar2026) January 28, 2023

Expectantly, the reactions began to pour in from his teammates and other former cricketers, with the most amusing one coming from Suryakumar Yadav. Referring to the popular Bollywood comedy film Dhamaal's dialogue, Surya commented on the post shared by Axar saying "Congratulations iss baaar Acha hai ye situation me aage aa gaye (Congratulations, good that this time, you came forward in this situation)", followed by laughing emojis.

Other cricketers, such as Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Avesh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Krunal Pandya, and Rahul Tewatia, extended their warmest congratulations to the newlyweds.

Former India head coach Anil Kumble reacted to Axar's wedding and congratulated the couple saying, "Wishing you a Happy Married Life! Have a Blessed Life @akshar2026."

Wishing you a Happy Married Life! Have a Blessed Life @akshar2026 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 28, 2023

The ceremony was a memorable one as pictures and videos of the event flooded the internet. In a few of them, the 29-year-old groom stole the show with his impressive dance moves, which even included some cricket-inspired steps.

Axar Patel got moves.



Many congratulations to them! pic.twitter.com/0xJKAXX2Cc January 26, 2023

The all-rounder, who, like KL Rahul, missed the white-ball series against New Zealand, will be returning to the cricketing field in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia starting February 9.

