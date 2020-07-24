AC Milan vs Atalanta, Serie A: Live streaming, teams, MIL v ATN Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

AC Milan faces Atalanta in the Serie A tonight.

While the home side will be eyeing all three points to keep their European dreams alive, Atalanta will be looking to secure their second-place finish.

When and where to watch AC Milan vs Atalanta

Where and when is the AC Milan vs Atalanta, Serie A match being played?

The AC Milan vs Atalanta, Serie A match will be played on July 25, 2020, at San Siro.

What time does the AC Milan vs Atalanta, Serie A match begin?

The AC Milan vs Atalanta, Serie A match will begin at 01:15 AM IST.

Where to watch AC Milan vs Atalanta, Serie A live in India (TV channels)?

The AC Milan vs Atalanta, Serie A live match will be telecasted on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD in India.

How and where to watch online AC Milan vs Atalanta, Serie A live streaming?

The AC Milan vs Atalanta, Serie A final live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

AC Milan vs Atalanta: Predicted Starting XIs

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Castagne, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Pasalic; Malinovskiy, Muriel

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kessie, Gabbia, Laxalt; Biglia, Bonaventura; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Ibrahimovic

DREAM11: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Diego Laxalt, Matteo Gabbia, Berat Djimsiti, Jose Palomino; Marten De Roon, Hakan Calhanoglu, Giacomo Bonaventura; Ante Rebic; Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C), Luis Muriel (VC)