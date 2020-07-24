AC Milan vs Atalanta, Serie A: Live streaming, teams, MIL v ATN Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV
MIL vs ATN Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, AC Milan vs Atalanta Dream11 Team Player List, MIL Dream11 Team Player List, ATN Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, AC Milan vs Atalanta Head to Head.
AC Milan vs Atalanta
Written By
Edited By
Snehadri Sarkar
Source
DNA webdesk
AC Milan faces Atalanta in the Serie A tonight.
While the home side will be eyeing all three points to keep their European dreams alive, Atalanta will be looking to secure their second-place finish.
When and where to watch AC Milan vs Atalanta
Where and when is the AC Milan vs Atalanta, Serie A match being played?
The AC Milan vs Atalanta, Serie A match will be played on July 25, 2020, at San Siro.
What time does the AC Milan vs Atalanta, Serie A match begin?
The AC Milan vs Atalanta, Serie A match will begin at 01:15 AM IST.
Where to watch AC Milan vs Atalanta, Serie A live in India (TV channels)?
The AC Milan vs Atalanta, Serie A live match will be telecasted on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD in India.
How and where to watch online AC Milan vs Atalanta, Serie A live streaming?
The AC Milan vs Atalanta, Serie A final live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.
AC Milan vs Atalanta: Predicted Starting XIs
Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Castagne, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Pasalic; Malinovskiy, Muriel
AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kessie, Gabbia, Laxalt; Biglia, Bonaventura; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Ibrahimovic
DREAM11: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Diego Laxalt, Matteo Gabbia, Berat Djimsiti, Jose Palomino; Marten De Roon, Hakan Calhanoglu, Giacomo Bonaventura; Ante Rebic; Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C), Luis Muriel (VC)