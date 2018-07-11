AC Milan bought out by US hedge fund Elliott

The move comes AC Milan's Chinese owners failed to repay debts.

Elliott Management revealed on Tuesday it has assumed control and will inject 50 million euros ($59 million) to help stabilize the club's finances.

Seven-time European champions Milan are expected to have close the financial year with a loss of 75 million euros - and banned from Europe.

Elliott gave a financial lifeline to Chinese businessman Li Yonghong last year to complete the acquisition of the Serie A club from former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

The fund lent additional money to the team to fund the purchase of players and repay the club's debts with banks.

Elliott also stepped in last month when Li failed to make a final capital injection agreed under the terms of the purchase deal.

When Li failed to repay Elliott by last Friday, he opened the way for the process kicked off on Monday under which the fund installed its own managers on top of a Luxemburg-based holding chain overseeing AC Milan, effectively taking over control of the club.