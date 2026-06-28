'Absolutely mental': England cricketer makes explosive claim over ICC's treatment of India at Women's T20 World Cup 2026

England cricketer Kate Cross criticised the ICC’s rule that places India in a fixed semi-final slot if they qualify for the Women’s T20 World Cup, calling the scheduling decision 'ridiculous.'

The ICC's scheduling regulation, which assigns India a set semi-final spot if they qualify for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, has drawn criticism from England cricketer Kate Cross, who called the arrangement 'ridiculous.' The regulation has generated discussion about tournament scheduling fairness.

ICC semi-final scheduling rule under scrutiny

In the Women’s T20 World Cup, India will play the first semi-final on June 30 if they qualify, regardless of their Group A position, due to broadcast scheduling. The standard tournament format typically has the top Group A team facing the second Group B team, but India’s situation takes precedence. The first semi-final is set for 2:30 PM local time (7 PM IST) to maximise viewership, while the second semi-final is scheduled for 6:30 PM local time (11 PM IST).

Kate Cross questions ICC decision

In an interview with Alex Hartley on No Balls: The Cricket Podcast, England fast bowler Kate Cross expressed concerns about the rule's fairness, stating that she had seen the scheduling detail and questioned why one team would be given priority in a global tournament.

Despite acknowledging that she understood the commercial rationale behind it, Cross argued that the governing body should not structure knockout fixtures around a single nation, calling the arrangement unfair and stating that tournament planning should remain neutral for all teams. Cross criticised the prearrangement of fixtures, arguing it undermines competitive balance. Hartley acknowledged similar scheduling issues in both men's and women's cricket World Cups but noted India's potential challenges in reaching the knockout stage.

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About Tournament

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals will take place on June 30 and July 2, hinging on group-stage results. India’s advancement is crucial to the ongoing scheduling discussions, which have received mixed feedback from players and commentators.