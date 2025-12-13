FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

'Absolute privilege': LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka shares heartfelt message after memorable meeting with Lionel Messi in Kolkata

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka shared a heartwarming note after meeting global football icon Lionel Messi during his Kolkata visit. The emotional post captured a rare crossover between cricket and football, leaving fans delighted as images from the special interaction went viral.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 13, 2025, 04:36 PM IST

'Absolute privilege': LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka shares heartfelt message after memorable meeting with Lionel Messi in Kolkata
Kolkata’s always buzzing when it comes to football, but Saturday felt special. Sanjiv Goenka, who owns the Lucknow Super Giants and heads up the RPSG Group, finally got to meet Lionel Messi—the football legend himself. Messi showed up in town as part of his big GOAT Tour of India, and honestly, the impact on Goenka was obvious. Later, he poured his feelings out in a heartfelt post on social media.

Goenka jumped onto X and shared how meeting Messi went beyond just appreciating his crazy list of records or skills on the pitch. “The milestones, the magic, the mastery. And then you meet him and realise the humility is the real headline. An absolute privilege,” he wrote, posting a picture of himself with Messi, who’s now a World Cup-winning captain.

Fans picked up on that post right away. It made the whole visit feel personal, not just another stop on a superstar’s world tour. Goenka’s words really hit home—sure, Messi’s incredible when he plays, but it’s his down-to-earth attitude that really sticks with people.

Messi’s visit was a frenzy. He hasn’t been to India since 2011, so when he landed in Kolkata, the crowd went wild. There were thousands of people everywhere—fans cheering, people scrambling for a glimpse. He took a lap of honor at Salt Lake Stadium, and they even unveiled his massive 70-foot statue (well, virtually). Things did get a bit chaotic with all the crowd control, but in the middle of all that noise, Goenka’s tribute stood out. It cut through the hype and reminded everyone why Messi means so much to so many.

Now, Messi’s just getting started on this GOAT India Tour for 2025. Next up: Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. The tour proves just how crazy India is about football, especially here in West Bengal. For Goenka, meeting Messi wasn’t just a photo op—it was a real moment, one where the legend’s true character shined through.

Also read| Who is Satadru Dutta? All about the organiser behind Lionel Messi's GOAT India tour 2025 and his arrest

