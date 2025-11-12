Abhishek Sharma gets motivational tattoo ahead of South Africa Series; Know meaning behind his three-word tattoo

Abhishek Sharma, after India's 2-1 T20I series win against Australia, got a motivational tattoo reading 'IT WILL HAPPEN' on his wrist. The star batsman was named Player of the Series for his stellar performance, amassing 163 runs.

Abhishek Sharma, one of India’s star batsmen, celebrated his team’s victory in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia by getting a motivational tattoo. After the Men in Blue triumphed in the five-match series, winning 2-1, Sharma decided to mark the occasion with a permanent reminder of perseverance and success. The tattoo, etched on his right wrist, reads: 'IT WILL HAPPEN,' a phrase that symbolises belief and determination.

Sharma was seen wearing a full-sleeve white shirt, paired with black trousers and white shoes as he got inked. The Instagram post showcasing the tattoo, which he also shared on his story, quickly gained attention from fans and followers, who celebrated the moment alongside the young star.

Abhishek Sharma Shines in Australia: Player of the Series

Abhishek Sharma’s performance in the T20I series in Australia was nothing short of sensational. The left-handed batsman played a pivotal role in India’s victory, finishing as the series’ top scorer with 163 runs in five matches. With an impressive average of 40.75 and a strike rate of 161.38, Sharma demonstrated his explosive batting skills, including a half-century during the series.

Despite rain interruptions that led to the abandonment of the first and fifth matches, Sharma's impact was undeniable. In the final T20I, before the match was called off, he remained unbeaten on 23 off 13 balls, smashing a four and a six at a strike rate of 176.92. His consistent form earned him the prestigious ‘Player of the Series’ award, a well-deserved recognition of his contribution to India’s series victory.

A Stellar Year for Sharma

This award marked Sharma’s second consecutive Player of the Series title. His first came during the Asia Cup 2025, where he racked up 314 runs in seven matches at an average of 44.85 and a strike rate of 200. His ability to shine in high-pressure situations has quickly made him one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket.

Since making his debut in 2024 against Zimbabwe, Sharma has established himself as a reliable performer for India in T20Is. In his 29-match career so far, he has accumulated 1,012 runs at an impressive average of 37.48 and a strike rate of 189.51, which includes two centuries and six half-centuries.

Looking Ahead to the South Africa Series

With the T20I series against South Africa on the horizon, starting December 9, Abhishek Sharma will be eager to carry forward his outstanding form. His recent performances have solidified his place in the team, and fans will be hoping to see more of his explosive batting in the upcoming home series. As India prepares for a tough challenge against the Proteas, Sharma’s self-belief, as reflected in his tattoo, could be the driving force behind even more success in the months ahead.