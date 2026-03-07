Abhishek Chauhan cracks UPSC exam in first attempt, his nephew is a rising cricket star, compared with Virat Kohli, plays in IPL, details here

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta addresses women at National Convention, urges them to 'move forward and make their mark'
Abhishek Chauhan, the maternal uncle of India’s Under-19 World Cup star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has successfully cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025. Achieving an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 102, Abhishek has earned his place in the Indian Police Service (IPS) in his debut attempt at the prestigious exam.
A native of Rajajan village in Mohiuddinnagar block, Samastipur district, Bihar, Abhishek comes from a family with a strong academic and administrative background. He is the son of Professor Dr Abhay Kumar Singh, currently serving as Registrar of Nalanda Open University, and Anuradha Rajput.
The familial connection to cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi adds a personal touch to this achievement. Vaibhav’s father, Sanjeev Sooryavanshi, expressed joy and pride over Abhishek’s accomplishment on social media.
Born on November 18, 1999, in Pusa, Abhishek displayed academic promise from an early age. He started his schooling at Akshara School in Hajipur and later secured admission to Class 6 at both Sainik School and RK Mission, clearing competitive entrance exams.
He continued to excel in higher studies, completing his MTech with a gold medal, demonstrating both academic rigour and perseverance.
After completing his studies in 2022, Abhishek began his preparation for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. In 2025, he successfully cleared the preliminary and main stages of the exam. In 2026, he appeared for the interview stage, confidently responding to the panel and securing a high rank that earned him entry into the IPS.
Abhishek’s success has been celebrated across Samastipur district, with his native village and extended family rejoicing in his achievement. Close relatives, including his uncle Ajay Kumar Singh, a PACS chairman, aunt Tanuja Singh, and cousins Anand Chauhan and Anish Chauhan, have all expressed pride and happiness over his milestone.
Abhishek Chauhan’s journey highlights dedication, perseverance and the ability to excel in India’s toughest examinations on the first attempt. His story is an inspiration for aspirants across the country, proving that rigorous preparation and focus can lead to remarkable success.