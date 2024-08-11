Abhinav Bindra honored with prestigious 'Olympic Order' at IOC session in Paris

The International Olympic Committee bestowed this honor upon Bindra during its 142nd Session.

Indian shooting legend Abhinav Bindra was awarded the prestigious Olympic Order on Saturday in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the Olympic movement. Bindra made history by becoming India's first-ever Olympic individual gold medalist at the 2008 Beijing Games, winning the top spot in the 10m air rifle event. The International Olympic Committee bestowed this honor upon Bindra during its 142nd Session.

"When I was a young boy, it was these Olympic rings, which gave meaning to my life," Bindra said.

India's first individual Olympic gold medalist, IOC Athletes' Commission Vice-Chair @Abhinav_Bindra has been bestowed with the prestigious Olympic Order, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the Olympic Movement. pic.twitter.com/j0hbtCqAPy — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) August 10, 2024

"And it was a privilege to be able to pursue my Olympic dream for over two decades. Post my athletic career, it has been a great passion of mine to try and contribute back to the Olympic Movement. It has been a privilege and an honour," he added.

The 41-year-old, who also serves as the vice chair of the IOC Athletes Commission, expressed his gratitude for receiving the prestigious Olympic Order award. This recognition serves as a source of inspiration for him to redouble his efforts and continue making significant contributions to the Olympic Movement.

Established in 1975, the Olympic Order is the highest honor bestowed upon individuals for their exceptional dedication and service to the Olympic Movement.

Bindra has participated in five editions of the Summer Games, starting with Sydney 2000. He achieved his first notable success at Athens 2004 by reaching the final of the men's 10m air rifle event.

His crowning achievement came at Beijing 2008, where he defeated the defending champion Zhu Qinan of China to claim the gold medal. Despite finishing fourth at Rio 2016, Bindra's remarkable performances have solidified his legacy in the sport.

Since 2018, Bindra has been an integral member of the IOC Athletes Commission, further demonstrating his commitment to promoting the values of the Olympic Movement.

Also read| Neeraj Chopra net worth: Luxurious house in Panipat, swanky cars, super bikes and more