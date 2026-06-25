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AB de Villiers reacts to Yashasvi Jaiswal's exit after Virat Kohli return: 'When the king comes back...'

Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on India's ODI squad as Virat Kohli returned from injury, with AB de Villiers calling the decision harsh but understandable.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 25, 2026, 04:48 PM IST

AB de Villiers reacts to Yashasvi Jaiswal's exit after Virat Kohli return: 'When the king comes back...'
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Despite scoring the game-winning century in his most recent ODI encounter, Yashasvi Jaiswal has once again been left out of India's squad. Due to Virat Kohli's injury recovery, the young batter was left out of the team for the forthcoming ODI series against England.

Jaiswal misses out despite an impressive hundred

Yashasvi Jaiswal, drafted into India's ODI squad as a replacement for the injured Kohli, excelled with an unbeaten 110 off 86 balls in the final ODI against South Africa, helping India chase 219 in 28.4 overs. Despite this strong performance, he was not selected for the England series due to Kohli's return to fitness.

De Villiers explains the selection decision

AB de Villiers, the former South African captain, noted that Jaiswal was unfortunate to be dropped after scoring a century, but acknowledged that Kohli's return justified the decision due to his significance to the team. He said, 'Virat Kohli has returned. It was a little difficult for Jaiswal, who was back in Virat's position, to score the hundred and now had to give way.

There are no issues with that, although occasionally it might be a little harsh on players when your King returns. When the primary players return, there is a procedure they are examining. It makes perfect sense for Virat to take over and ensure that he keeps up the level of performance he displayed throughout the IPL.'

Also read: 'Same passion as a young boy': Carlo Ancelotti praises Brazil star Neymar after return to action

Samson is also unlucky, says De Villiers

De Villiers also thought it was unfortunate that Sanju Samson, who had been playing well lately, was not selected. On his YouTube channel, he said 'Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul are the two top wicket-keepers. The big thing there is no Pant, no Samson. Samson must have been close, closer than Pant, as he had a really good IPL but also before that, showing signs of form. Not a lot of surprises there, but just for Samson, I feel he was close.' India's ODI squad for the England tour will be led by Shubman Gill and includes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav among others.

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