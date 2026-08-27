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AB de Villiers makes big statement on Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar debate after backlash

AB de Villiers clarified his remark rating Virat Kohli over Sachin Tendulkar in overseas conditions, saying it was his personal opinion and he wasn't disrespecting Tendulkar.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 27, 2026, 01:36 PM IST

AB de Villiers makes big statement on Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar debate after backlash
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Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has issued a clarification after facing backlash for saying Virat Kohli was better than Sachin Tendulkar in overseas conditions.De Villiers said his earlier comment was his personal opinion and he was not disrespecting Tendulkar.

What De Villiers had said earlier

Speaking on his YouTube channel, de Villiers claimed that Sachin Tendulkar initiated the pattern of Indian hitters performing well in bouncy and seaming conditions. He claimed that while Tendulkar demonstrated that subcontinent batters could succeed abroad, Kohli was even more successful. "I think of someone like Sachin Tendulkar way back, who started that trend for India. Yet, he wasn't as strong as someone like Virat Kohli, who was even better. But Sachin was the first guy to show that, as a subcontinent batter, you can do well in bouncy and seaming conditions. Virat took that forward and raised the bar," de Villiers had said. He also claimed that because of Kohli and Tendulkar, young players like KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal have started to follow their path. The comment did not go down well with many fans on social media and he suffered criticism.

Also read: Haryanvi Singer, YouTuber Ankit Balyan murdered outside gym in Shamli, here's what we know so far

De Villiers' clarification

In a new video on his YouTube channel, de Villiers clarified his statement. "There was a bit of confusion with my Virat and Sachin comment. Remember, it's my opinion. I'm not axing anyone. I'm telling you the way that I see it," he said. He claimed that Tendulkar was the first to demonstrate to young people what it takes to compete consistently across the globe.De Villiers clarified that Kohli discovered a new strategy for dealing with seaming conditions and short balls. He acknowledged that Kohli's international statistics are inferior to Tendulkar's, particularly in England, where Kohli has previously had difficulties.

"We can always look at stats and say Virat's stats were not as good abroad, especially in England, where he really struggled. But I still feel he looked confident and played the all-round, well-balanced cricket that's needed to succeed abroad," he said. He continued by saying that he does not always focus on statistics and that Kohli motivated young people by maintaining his fitness and setting an example.

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