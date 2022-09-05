Aakash Chopra changes Twitter display pic in support of Arshdeep Singh after Indian pacer faces abuse

File Photo

Former India cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra on Monday expressed solidarity with Arshdeep Singh by changing his Twitter display pic with a photograph of the latter. Chopra’s move came after Arshdeep faced online abuse for a dropped catch in the India vs Pakistan match. As trolls forgot all limits, Arshdeep was even falsely linked to Pakistan and a mischievous tampering was done on his Wikipedia page.

Young star bowler Arshdeep Singh was subjected to toxic abuse and trolling after he dropped a crucial catch as India lost the Asia Cup Super-4 clash against Pakistan on Sunday. With Pakistan needing 32 runs of 16 balls to chase down India’s 182-run target, Arshdeep dropped Asif Ali in what appeared to be a casual effort for such an intense occasion.

As Babar Azam’s side achieved a 5-wicket win, many saw the dropped sitter as the moment that turned the match in Pakistan’s favour. While this cannot be farther from the truth, the abuse prompted several big names from Punjab and other parts of the country to come out in support of the pacer.

Big names including former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh came out in support of Arshdeep. Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer gave a call to Arshdeep's mother Baljit Kaur, assuring support of the whole country for the pacer.

Statements backing the 23-year-old player were also issued by AAP MP Raghav Chadha, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa.

