A Tale of Two Visits: Why Pele's Kolkata visit endures but Lionel Messi’s collapsed

Lionel Messi’s Kolkata visit descended into chaos, unlike Pele’s iconic 1977 tour. A story of VIP culture, fan fury, and football mismanagement.

Lionel Messi's GOAT visit turned into a monumental embarrassment for Kolkata, called the Mecca of Indian football, on Sunday, when hundreds of frustrated fans invaded the ground and kept on vandalizing it till the policemen chased them away. Surrounded by the VIPs, the members of the ruling elite, and the security personnel, the Argentine superstar came to the ground but remained invisible for most of the fans, who had been waiting to see him for hours after paying a hefty amount. Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo De Paul were not introduced to the crowd; politicians, officials, and others surrounded them and kept on taking selfies till the FIFA World Cup winner got irritated, lost his cool, and left. What followed was a bedlam.

Pele Kolkata 1977 visit

The unfortunate incident was in complete contrast to the incident taking place on September 22, 1977, when Pele visited the City Of Joy. It was almost midnight when more than 10,000 people were waiting eagerly outside the Dumdum Airport, now called Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, when an Air India plane touched the ground with players of the New York Cosmos on board. All hell broke loose, mass hysteria gripped as thousands of them chanted, "Long Live Pele".

Thousand waited for Pele

With garlands in their hands, a section of the fans gathered there broke the security cordon and managed to reach the tarmac near the 707 Boeing. Pele came out with the iconic victory sign, waved at them and went inside the plane as the wild delirium echoed across the tarmac. Policemen came and chased away the wild crowd of fans. The greatest footballer of the time came down along with his wife, Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi, along with Brazil's World Cup-winning team member Carlos Alberto Torres and Italian player Giorgio Chinaglia, and others. Pele went to the terminal building and told the waiting journalists, "I am tired, will see you in the field." Thousands of the fans spread across the airport building, the car park, and the road outside the airport.

Pele frenzy grips Kolkata

After getting nothing substantial, the reporters got hold of a passenger travelling from Tokyo to Kolkata in the same flight and asked him if he got the opportunity of talking to the greatest footballer. However, they were disappointed as he said, "I thought I would get friendly with him on the flight. But the English is poor and I didn't want to impose myself on him. Also, Pele slept through the flight." The police somehow managed to whisk Pele and other Cosmos players away to a bus and took them to a luxurious hotel situated in the heart of Kolkata. But hundreds of fans had gathered there before the bus could reach. Some of the Pele fans managed to reach the lobby to have a glimpse. The area was soon converted into a garrison town and Pele remained holed up in the hotel for two days. Pele's wife told a journalist, "We are trapped in this fortress of love."

When Pele refused to play

However, the greatest footballer could not meet the expectations of his fans. After he reached the Eden Gardens, Pele refused to play due to the grueling heat, humidity and the slippery condition of the ground. Novy Kapadia wrote in his book, 'Barefoot to Boots: The Many Lives of Indian Football', "Pele almost refused to play because of the slippery conditions...Police officials implored Pele, saying the crowd would get violent and lynch the Mohun Bagan officials if he did not play. The great Brazilian finally relented, but was cautious throughout the match.

Mohun Bagan vs New York Cosmos

Soon, the frenzy of the fans died down as Pele failed to perform to their expectations. He made a few unsuccessful attempts; most of the time, he was surrounded by the spirited Mohan Bagan players who were determined to play their best. The official website of the iconic Mohun Bagan Club writes, "The PK Banerjee-coached Mariners not only stopped Pele from scoring a goal but almost won 2-1 before a controversial penalty made it a 2-2 draw against the star-studded New York Cosmos. Md. Habib and Shyam Thapa were the scorers for the national club." It adds, "The thriller ‘Pele show’ not only recooked up the Bengal’s tryst with the ‘beautiful game’ but also escalated Mohun Bagan’s spirit to go on to win triple crown (IFA Shield, Durand Cup and Rovers Cup) that season (1977-78) for the first time in club’s history under the able captaincy of Subrata Bhattacharya, aka Bablu da."

Pele disappoints fans

The end was worse. The initial euphoria evaporated, the frenzy died down, the crowd outside the hotel thinned, and there was no crowd at the airport when Pele left for New York. Moti Nandi, a respected Bengali sports writer, wrote in Ananda Bazar Patrika, "Pele was invited to Kolkata so that our young footballers could learn more about the game. At least, that's what the organisers told us. What they actually learnt from Pele is how to spend 90 minutes on the field without doing much." Some of the disappointed fans asked the organisers to return the money.

However, it was one of the proudest moments for football lovers of Kolkata and the Mohun Bagan Club. People still remember that even Pele could not defeat them.