'A new Barca fan is born': FC Barcelona congratulate new parents Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor on birth of Raha | Photo: Twitter/@FCBarcelona

Earlier, this month, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia actress Bhatt welcomed their beautiful baby girl on November 6. Raha, the name of the daughter he and Alia Bhatt have, was recently announced along with the adorable photo. The beautiful but blurry image showed the new parents holding the baby.

On the wall behind, Raha's name could be seen written on a tiny FC Barcelona jersey. The football club also noticed the jersey in Alia Bhatt's Instagram post. Later, football club took the Twitter to congratulate the couple through a post.

FC Barcelona shared the photo with the caption that reads, "Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barça fan is born. We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona."

Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barça fan is born We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/Lef3P4DPe2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2022

With an Instagram this post, Alia made the following announcement about the birth of her daughter two weeks ago. "Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. That is the best news of our lives. Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude as blessed and devoted parents! Love Alia and Ranbir so much," actress wrote.

In another post shared by Alia Bhatt, she wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings...Raha, in its purest form means divine pathin Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL!"

"Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun," she added.

An enthusiastic supporter of the team, Ranbir Kapoor has frequently gushed about his love for FC Barecelona. Shortly following Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement, Ranbir spoke in an interview in which he expressed his desire for his child to be interested in football. “I always like when young children, boy or girl, are into sports. It is something that I would like to definitely encourage in my children, when I have children. Especially soccer, I’m very attached to it,” Bramashtra actor revealed.

READ |