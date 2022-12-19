'A minute of silence for Mbappe': Emiliano Martinez brutally trolls Kylian while celebrating Argentina's win, watch

Emiliano Martinez brutally trolls Kylian Mbappe

Emiliano Martinez seemed to mock Kylian Mbappe and France as the Argentinian goalie and his teammates celebrated their FIFA World Cup 2022 triumph on Sunday. Even though Mbappe scored three goals past Martinez in the summit clash at Lusail, and later the Frenchman also scored his penalty it was not enough for his side as they lost 4-2 in the shootout.

After the match, Argentinian players celebrated their win in their dressing room, and while Nicolas Otamendi was live on Instagram, Martinez decided to take a brutal dig at Mbappe.

The golden glove winner asked his teammates for a minute's silence for the 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain attacker. It was all captured during Otamendi's Instagram live. All the Argentine players were dancing in a line, they briefly paused as Emiliano Martinez asked his teammates for a minute's silence, before resuming their celebrations.

A video of the incident has been going crazy viral on social media.

Watch:

"A minute of silence for ... Mbappe!"



Emiliano Martinez during Argentina's dressing room celebration.



(via nicolasotamendi30/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/dwm3IrUNWG December 18, 2022

Martinez had earlier lashed out at Mbappe before the final of World Cup after the French forward's comment on South American football.

"He doesn't know enough about football. He never played in South America. When you don’t have this experience, it may be better not to talk about it. But it doesn't matter. We are a great team, recognised as such," Martinez stated, aiming a dig at Kylian.

The 30-year-old would be glad to have the last laugh as his side won the final whereas France fell agonisingly short at the final hurdle.

Emiliano Martinez had also made a lewd gesture after collecting the golden glove award, which has not gone down well with fans.