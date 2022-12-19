Search icon
'A minute of silence for Mbappe': Emiliano Martinez brutally trolls Kylian while celebrating Argentina's win, watch

Argentina goalie Emiliano Martinez brutally trolled Kylian Mbappe as he and his teammates celebrated their FIFA World Cup 2022 win over France.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 02:15 PM IST

Emiliano Martinez brutally trolls Kylian Mbappe

Emiliano Martinez seemed to mock Kylian Mbappe and France as the Argentinian goalie and his teammates celebrated their FIFA World Cup 2022 triumph on Sunday. Even though Mbappe scored three goals past Martinez in the summit clash at Lusail, and later the Frenchman also scored his penalty it was not enough for his side as they lost 4-2 in the shootout. 

After the match, Argentinian players celebrated their win in their dressing room, and while Nicolas Otamendi was live on Instagram, Martinez decided to take a brutal dig at Mbappe. 

The golden glove winner asked his teammates for a minute's silence for the 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain attacker. It was all captured during Otamendi's Instagram live. All the Argentine players were dancing in a line, they briefly paused as Emiliano Martinez asked his teammates for a minute's silence, before resuming their celebrations. 

READ| Did Kylian Mbappe ignore French President Emmanuel Macron? Video of awkward interaction goes viral

A video of the incident has been going crazy viral on social media. 

Watch:

Martinez had earlier lashed out at Mbappe before the final of World Cup after the French forward's comment on South American football. 

"He doesn't know enough about football. He never played in South America. When you don’t have this experience, it may be better not to talk about it. But it doesn't matter. We are a great team, recognised as such," Martinez stated, aiming a dig at Kylian. 

READ| Emiliano Martinez's controversial gesture after winning golden glove award goes viral, watch video

The 30-year-old would be glad to have the last laugh as his side won the final whereas France fell agonisingly short at the final hurdle. 

Emiliano Martinez had also made a lewd gesture after collecting the golden glove award, which has not gone down well with fans. 

