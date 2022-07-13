Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

94-year-old Bhagwani Devi clinches a gold and 2 bronze at World Masters Athletics

World Masters Athletics Championships is for for male and female athletes aged 35 years and over.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: ANI |Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 06:47 AM IST

94-year-old Bhagwani Devi clinches a gold and 2 bronze at World Masters Athletics
Bhagwani Devi wins medals at World Masters Athletics Championships

Bhagwani Devi, a 94-year-old sprinter from India, won the gold medal in the 100 m sprint at the World Masters Athletics Championships held in Tampere. She won the gold with a timing of 24.74 seconds.

Bhagwani also bagged a bronze medal in shot put.

WATCH:

"India's 94-year-old #BhagwaniDevi Ji has yet again proved that age is no bar! She won a GOLD medal at the #WorldMastersAthleticsChampionships in Tampere in the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds. She also bagged a BRONZE in Shot put. Truly commendable effort!," tweeted the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

World Masters Athletics Championships were held in Tampere from June 29 – July 10. It is a world championship-calibre event for the sport of athletics (track and field) for male and female athletes aged 35 years and over. 

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.