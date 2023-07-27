69-year-old WWE star gets engaged to his 45-year-old girlfriend, set to get married for third time

Headlines

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to play Uday-Majnu, replace Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3? Here's what we know

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Why are West Indies players wearing black armbands?

Javed Akhtar schools troll who asked him to explain isotope after he called Oppenheimer a 'great film'

DNA Verified: Did naked woman chase down cops in violence torn Manipur? Truth behind viral video

Lok Sabha approves bill to repeal 76 redundant, obselete laws to improve ease of living, trading

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Why are West Indies players wearing black armbands?

Javed Akhtar schools troll who asked him explain isotope after he called Oppenheimer a 'great film'

DNA Verified: Did naked woman chase down cops in violence torn Manipur? Truth behind viral video

Bappa Rawal to Maharana Pratap: 10 Mightiest Rajput kings

7 new onscreen Bollywood couples set to impress fans with their chemistry in 2023 

Benefits of consuming honey daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Javed Akhtar schools troll who asked him explain isotope after he called Oppenheimer a 'great film'

Alia Bhatt picks Elvish Yadav as Rocky, this contestant as Rani from Bigg Boss OTT 2 and it’s not Pooja Bhatt

Sandeep Bhaiya: Sunny Hinduja reveals fans message him for advice about UPSC exam, life problems | Exclusive

69-year-old WWE star gets engaged to his 45-year-old girlfriend, set to get married for third time

The seasoned WWE Star admitted feeling a wave of nerves before proposing, as he shared with TMZ.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 07:49 PM IST

Legendary WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan is preparing to tie the knot for the third time, adding another chapter to his storied life. Hogan, a revered figure in the world of professional wrestling, has left an indelible mark on the WWE, serving as an inspiration for countless aspiring wrestlers.

Born Terry Gene Bollea, Hogan recently announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Sky Daily. The proposal took place during the wedding of Hogan's friend, Corin Nemec, to Sabrina Nemec, as reported by The U.S. Sun.

In a heartfelt gesture, Hogan chose to propose to Sky on her birthday, making the occasion even more memorable. The couple's joyous moment was captured on video, which Sky later shared on her private Instagram account, according to The Sun.

During his speech at the wedding, Hogan showcased his playful side by engaging with the audience. Towards the end of his address, he directed a lighthearted comment towards a member of the crowd, adding a touch of humor to the celebration.

"I guess because when you guys were getting married, you handed her your bouquet. That makes her next. And her birthday was last Thursday, and I asked Sky to marry me, and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother."

According to a report from TMZ, the couple had been dating for a year before Hogan decided to pop the question. The seasoned WWE Star admitted feeling a wave of nerves before proposing, as he shared with TMZ. Additionally, he disclosed that his fiancée, a skilled yoga instructor, is a loving mother to three children whom he has grown to adore.

He has been married twice in his lifetime. Linda Claridge was his first wife, with whom he shares two children. Later, in 2010, he married Jennifer McDaniel, but they recently separated in 2021.

