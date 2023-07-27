69-year-old WWE star gets engaged to his 45-year-old girlfriend, set to get married for third time

The seasoned WWE Star admitted feeling a wave of nerves before proposing, as he shared with TMZ.

Legendary WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan is preparing to tie the knot for the third time, adding another chapter to his storied life. Hogan, a revered figure in the world of professional wrestling, has left an indelible mark on the WWE, serving as an inspiration for countless aspiring wrestlers.

Born Terry Gene Bollea, Hogan recently announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Sky Daily. The proposal took place during the wedding of Hogan's friend, Corin Nemec, to Sabrina Nemec, as reported by The U.S. Sun.

In a heartfelt gesture, Hogan chose to propose to Sky on her birthday, making the occasion even more memorable. The couple's joyous moment was captured on video, which Sky later shared on her private Instagram account, according to The Sun.

During his speech at the wedding, Hogan showcased his playful side by engaging with the audience. Towards the end of his address, he directed a lighthearted comment towards a member of the crowd, adding a touch of humor to the celebration.

"I guess because when you guys were getting married, you handed her your bouquet. That makes her next. And her birthday was last Thursday, and I asked Sky to marry me, and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother."

Hulk Hogan Engaged To Sky Daily After Year and a Half of Dating https://t.co/eLgJT5rVEA — TMZ (@TMZ) July 26, 2023

According to a report from TMZ, the couple had been dating for a year before Hogan decided to pop the question. The seasoned WWE Star admitted feeling a wave of nerves before proposing, as he shared with TMZ. Additionally, he disclosed that his fiancée, a skilled yoga instructor, is a loving mother to three children whom he has grown to adore.

He has been married twice in his lifetime. Linda Claridge was his first wife, with whom he shares two children. Later, in 2010, he married Jennifer McDaniel, but they recently separated in 2021.