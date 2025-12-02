FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India's yound batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 108 runs off 61 balls, his third century in 16 professional T20 games. The left-hander hit seven boundaries and seven sixes at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, taking Bihar to 176 against Prithvi Shaw's Maharashtra.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 02:59 PM IST

6,6,6,6,6,6,6: 14-year-old cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripts history, becomes FIRST teenager to...
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, has become the youngest centurion in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy during a match against Maharashtra here at the Edens Garden on Tuesday.

Playing for Bihar, Suryavanshi scored 108 runs off just 61 balls, including seven fours and as many sixes, becoming the youngest-ever player to score a century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The teenage batter, who scored low totals of 14, 13, and 5, scored his first fifty of the tournament off 34 balls before reaching the record-breaking three-figure score.

This was Suryavanshi's third century in just his 16th professional T20 match. Furthermore, it is the slowest century he has scored, reaching three figures in 58 balls.

Riding on vice-captain Suryavanshi's impressive century, Bihar posted a total of 176/3. In response, Maharashtra are 174-7 at the time of writing the report.

Earlier this year, Surayvanshi made history as the youngest-ever IPL player at just 14 years and 23 days, debuting against the Lucknow Super Giants before stunning everyone nine days later by becoming the youngest centurion in the league’s history. His explosive 35-ball 100 against the Gujarat Titans was the fastest IPL century by an Indian and the second-fastest overall, only behind Chris Gayle.

His blistering 143 in the fourth match of the series was the fastest century ever in U19 men’s ODIs and made him the first teenager to achieve the feat in the format’s history.

The explosive southpaw also slammed a ton against the Australia U19 team in Brisbane in a Youth Test match last month. His most recent jaw-dropping innings came in the Rising Stars Asia Cup, where he scored 144 off 42 balls for India A against UAE, smashing 11 fours and 15 sixes.

His 32-ball hundred made him the youngest man to score a century for any national representative side at senior level, breaking a two-decade-old record.

