Shubman Gill, nicknamed the 'Prince of Team India,' is quickly becoming one of the brightest talents in Indian cricket. Gill is known for his exceptional skills in red-ball cricket, and his prowess has been seen not just on the international stage but also in domestic competitions like the Ranji Trophy.



He was at his brilliant best during the 2018 Ranji Trophy season against Tamil Nadu when he scored a magnificent double century, one of his most memorable performances. In that match played at Mohali, Gill scored 268 runs off 328 balls, hitting 29 fours and 4 sixes, helping Punjab post an imposing first innings total of 479 runs, as Tamil Nadu was dismissed for 215. His innings in this innings were not only about the ability to dominate bowlers but also one of the highest scores of that Ranji season, and it further solidified his reputation as a future star in Indian cricket.



All eyes will be on Gill as he prepares for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia, beginning November 22. His form on India's last tour of Australia was impressive, and his form now is no different. He scored a century in the recent Test series against Bangladesh, so there's a lot of expectation he'll make a big impression on Australian soil even if his recent outing against New Zealand was quieter.



It was a remarkable journey for Gill from a promising young cricketer to a key player for Team India. His ability to adapt and perform under pressure makes him a valuable asset to the national team as the team prepares for important matches ahead. Shubman Gill is a player to watch in the coming years, and with his talent and determination, he is breaking records and inspiring the next generation of cricketers.