Add DNA as a Preferred Source
5 legendary Indian cricketers with only a single ODI century: From Kapil Dev to Sunil Gavaskar

Five legendary Indian cricketers, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Robin Singh, and Dilip Vengsarkar, each scored just one ODI century. Despite this, their match-winning performances and contributions to Indian cricket remain unforgettable in history.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 12:19 PM IST

5 legendary Indian cricketers with only a single ODI century: From Kapil Dev to Sunil Gavaskar
While centuries are often seen as a benchmark of batting excellence in One Day Internationals (ODIs), not every great Indian cricketer amassed multiple hundreds. Some legendary players have just one ODI century to their name, yet their impact on the game remains unforgettable. Here’s a look at five such cricketers.

Kapil Dev

Known as one of India’s greatest all-rounders, Kapil Dev played 225 ODIs between 1978 and 1994. Despite his aggressive batting style and historic World Cup-winning innings in 1983, he scored only one ODI century — 175* against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup, a match that remains iconic in cricket history.

Sunil Gavaskar

A pioneer of Indian cricket, Gavaskar was a master of technique and concentration. Though he dominated Test cricket, his ODI career featured just one century, scored against New Zealand in 1987. This highlights how different formats suited players differently in his era.

Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar, known for his elegant strokeplay, played 74 ODIs for India. He managed only one ODI hundred, scoring against South Africa in 1991. While his century count may be modest, his consistency and technique earned him a place among India’s reliable middle-order batsmen.

Robin Singh

A handy all-rounder in the 1990s, Robin Singh was renowned for his fielding and finishing abilities in ODIs. He too had just one century against Sri Lanka in 1997, which showcased his ability to stabilise and accelerate an innings when needed.

Dilip Vengsarkar

Dilip Vengsarkar, nicknamed “Colonel,” was a stylish batsman with an excellent record in Test cricket. In ODIs, however, he scored only one century against New Zealand in 1988. Despite this, his overall contributions in the middle order were invaluable for India during the 1980s.

