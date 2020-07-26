3 in 1? Freestyle footballer's ingenious dance video drops Raveena Tandon's jaw in awe!

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon recently shared a mindboggling clip of a football freestyle video which even left her followers in absolute awe.

Raveena took to Twitter and shared the video where at first it seems like three men are performing eye-catching skills with a football on the track Guleba, a very popular song from the movie Gulaebaghavali.

However, there is a heavy twist to the tail. On what first seemed like there are three men dancing with the football, later turns out to be one.

And the video has been edited to give the feel of group performance to bamboozle the views at first.

"And yes we have talent! This is so amazing! Well done boys! Hope this reaches you all wherever you guys are!" Raveena tweeted while sharing the video.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

And yes we have talent! This is so amazing! Well done boys! Hope this reaches you all wherever you guys are! pic.twitter.com/aOnkHGWQA7 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 25, 2020

The mastermind behind this genius creation goes by the name of Pradeep Ramesh, who is also a Guinness World Records title holder freestyler from Chennai.

The video instantly became a hit and has collected over 33,000 likes on Twitter with almost 7,000 retweets with a whopping 370,000+ views.

This video first surfaced on Pradeep's Youtube channel where he also shared a behind the scene video of the struggles he went through while making his video.

HERE IT IS: