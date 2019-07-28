Headlines

23rd President's Cup: MC Mary Kom wins gold with ease, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom claimed the gold medal without breaking a sweat in the 23rd President's Cup, asserting her supremacy in a lop-sided 51kg bout final in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia on Sunday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2019, 03:56 PM IST

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom claimed the gold medal without breaking a sweat in the 23rd President's Cup, asserting her supremacy in a lop-sided 51kg bout final in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia on Sunday.

The Olympic bronze medallist pugilist decimated Australian April Franks 5-0.

The 36-year-old Indian had also won a gold medal at the India Open boxing tournament in May but skipped the Asian Championships as part of a larger plan to enhance her chances of Olympic qualification.

The Asian Championship was held in Thailand in May.

Fresh from winning the gold at the India Open two months ago, Mary Kom participated in this prestigious tournament with the aim of testing herself and getting some much-needed bouts under the belt ahead of the World Championships.

Mary Kom, who claimed her sixth world title last year in Delhi, will be looking to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the World Championships in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

The 2019 World Boxing Championships for women will be held from September 7 to 21.

