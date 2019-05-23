2022 Qatar World Cup: FIFA scraps expansion; to keep 32-team format

Headlines

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Chandrayaan-3 landing: First photos of the moon clicked by Vikram lander revealed by ISRO

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar reject Welcome 3 as they suffered 'financial losses' in Welcome Back?

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

10 tips to keep your gums health

6 movies with higher budget than Chandrayaan-3

8 lessons by Tulsidas for success, wealth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

BTS' V does 'namaste', requests fans to 'calm down' in Japan: Watch

Sports

Sports

2022 Qatar World Cup: FIFA scraps expansion; to keep 32-team format

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be held with 32 participating teams and not an expanded 48 teams, organisers FIFA said on Wednesday.


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 10:58 AM IST

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be held with 32 participating teams and not an expanded 48 teams, organisers FIFA said on Wednesday.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had proposed expanding the tournament and explored the idea of adding additional host nations.

But the sport's world ruling body said in a statement: "Following a thorough and comprehensive consultation process with the involvement of all the relevant stakeholders, it was concluded that under the current circumstances such a proposal could not be made now."

FIFA and Qatar also looked at whether the Gulf state could host an expanded tournament alone by changing the normal requirements for facilities.

"A joint analysis, in this respect, concluded that due to the advanced stage of preparations and the need for a detailed assessment of the potential logistical impact on the host country, more time would be required and a decision could not be taken before the deadline of June," FIFA said.

"It was, therefore, decided not to further pursue this option."

Infantino began to back away from the idea in March when after a FIFA Council meeting in Miami he said: "If it happens — fantastic. If it doesn't happen — fantastic also".

Qatar World Cup organisers said they had always been open to an expanded tournament if a "viable operating model" had been found.

"A joint analysis concluded that due to the advanced stage of preparations and the need for a detailed assessment of the potential logistical impact on Qatar, more time would be required and a decision could not be taken before the deadline of June. It was, therefore, decided not to further pursue this option," they said in a statement.

"With just three and a half years to go until kick off, Qatar remains as committed as ever to ensuring the 32-team FIFA World Cup in 2022 is one of the best tournaments ever and one that makes the entire Arab world proud."

The 2026 World Cup, to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is scheduled to feature 48 teams and given a large number of stadiums available is unlikely to face any logistical problems.

The obstacles to a 48-team tournament in Qatar were numerous and some of the natural partners for joint-hosting in the Gulf were ruled out due to a deep political and economic rift in the region.

The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and non-Gulf state Egypt cut political, trade and transport ties with Qatar in June 2017. Those countries accuse Qatar of supporting terrorism, which it denies.

FIFA's study said the blockade would need to be lifted before there was any chance of those countries hosting matches.

