Brazil has thrashed Chile 4-0 in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier game that took place at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil is unbeaten in the World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL so far.

The country has already qualified for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Chile on the other hand are currently 3 three points behind the Top-4 automatic qualification places.

The first half ended with Neymar & Vini Jr scoring for Brazil in the dying minutes of the first half.