2019 WWE WrestleMania 35: Live streaming, preview, time in IST and where to watch on TV

WWE WrestleMania 2019

WrestleMania 35 is all set to take place this Sunday (early Monday in India). The "Showcase of the Immortals" will see some dream matches this year including the first ever women's main event.

The Royal Rumble 2019: Full match card

Raw and SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair (Winner Takes All)

Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs Seth Rollins

WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) vs Kofi Kingston

United States Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs Rey Mysterio

Intercontinental Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs Finn Balor

Women's Tag Team Championship: Sasha Banks & Bayley (c) vs Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka vs The IIconics

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs The Hardy Boyz vs Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev vs The Bar vs Ricochet & Aleister Black

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Revival (c) vs Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy (c) vs Tony Nese

Triple H vs Batista (No Holds Barred - if Triple H loses, he retires from WWE)

The Miz vs Shane McMahon (Falls Count Anywhere)

Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin (Angle's retirement match)

Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre

AJ Styles vs Randy Orton

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale (kickoff show)

Women's Battle Royale (kickoff show)

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the WWE WrestleMania 2019:

Where and when is the WWE WrestleMania 2019 being played?

The WWE WrestleMania 2019 will take place on 8 April, Monday (7 April, Sunday in the USA). The WrestleMania 2019 Kick-Off Show will start on 8 April, Monday at 3.30 am IST. The WWE WrestleMania 2019 Main Event will start at 4.30 AM am IST on 8 April, Monday.

Where to watch WWE WrestleMania 2019 live (TV channels)?

The WWE WrestleMania 2019 will be telecast on Sony Ten 1 & Sony Ten 1 HD (English) and Sony Ten 2 & Sony Ten 2 HD (Hindi) TV channels.

How and where to watch online WWE WrestleMania 2019 live streaming?

The live streaming of the WWE WrestleMania 2019 will be available on WWE Network.