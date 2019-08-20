Trending#

2019 BWF World Championships: HS Prannoy upsets badminton legend Lin Dan to enter round 3

Written By

Edited By

Karen Noronha

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Aug 20, 2019, 05:36 PM IST

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy upset badminton legend Lin Dan in the second round of the men's singles event of the BWF World Championships 2019 on Tuesday.

Clinching the first game 21-11, HS Prannoy tried hard in the second game but Lin Dan fought back to win it 13-21. 

Prannoy, however, brought in his 'A' game and gave Lin Dan no chance to come back into the match-clinching it 21-7 to move into the third round.

This was Prannoy's third win over Lin Dan in his badminton career. The previous two wins came in the Indonesia Open in 2018 (21-15, 9-21, 21-14) and French Open in 2015 (14-21, 21-11, 21-17).

At this year's Australian Open, Lin Dan had got the better of Prannoy when he beat the Indian in straight games (21-18, 21-19).

