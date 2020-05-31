1956 Olympics gold medalist sprinter Bobby Morrow dies aged 84

Three-time gold medalist at the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne - Bobby Joe Morrow - died on Saturday at the age of 84, World Athletics said.

The American sprinter had won gold in the 100 and 200 metres and had also anchored the US to victory in the 4x100m relay, in which they set a world record.

Morrow is one of the four men to win these three events at a single Games, alongside Jesse Owens, Carl Lewis, and Usain Bolt.

He was named Sports Illustrated's "Sportsman of the Year" in 1956 and set 11 ratified world records during his career.

The US media reported Morrow's death due to natural causes at his home in San Benito, Texas.