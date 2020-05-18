19-year-old Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi arrested on suspicion of rape, released on bail

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested on suspicion of rape on Sunday morning but has been released on bail. The arrest came after a model, whom he had invited to his home, was taken to hospital.

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested on suspicion of rape on Sunday morning but has been released on bail. The arrest came after a model, whom he had invited to his home, was taken to hospital.

The Metropolitan Police officers reached Hudson-Odoi’s apartment after being called with an ambulance also arriving at the scene.

The 19-year-old was then arrested on suspicion of rape before being taken into police custody. He was then released on bail to return on a date in mid-June, as per a report in The Sun.

According to a police spokesman: "Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 03:53hrs on Sunday, 17 May to a report of an unwell woman. When emergency services attended, a woman reported that she was raped. She was taken to the hospital. A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of rape. He was released from custody and bailed to return on a date in mid-June."

Police returned to the forward's house later on Sunday in a bid to continue their investigations into the matter.

According to a report, the young footballer connected with the woman online before inviting her to his home and had even sent a vehicle to pick her up.

Hudson-Odoi was also one of the first footballers to have been tested positive for COVID-19 in March. The player was to return to training by the end of the week after his tests come out fine.

"I had the virus which has cleared now. I fully feel good, I feel fit, so I am feeling back to myself so it is all good," Hudson-Odoi had said at the start of April. I had it [the illness] three weeks ago now I think, on a Monday when I felt a bit hot and I was thinking this is a bit unusual, why do I feel this hot. The next day I was feeling back to normal.

"I thought it was just a minor temperature thing, but obviously it wasn't. I said to myself this wasn't actually that bad, the symptoms, and I said to myself 'I feel good, I feel better'.

"Everyone has been asking me how I have been which has been class from them. They have been showing me support and saying 'Cal, get well soon, I hope you are okay now'. It has been very warming and a good feeling to know you have got your team-mates behind you, backing you and making sure you are feeling well and encouraging you."

The young lad had signed an extension contract with Chelsea last season and wrapped up a reportedly £180,000 per week deal.