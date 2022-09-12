Search icon
19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open men's singles title, becomes world number one

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud in a four-set thriller to clinch his maiden Grand Slam by 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-3.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 09:33 AM IST

Carlos Alcaraz

Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday beat Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 in the US Open final to claim his maiden Grand Slam title and rise to the top of the world rankings. In what was his first ever appearance at major final, where the stakes were higher than any other Grand Slam final before, the tireless youngster from Spain prevailed in the four-set tie on Arthur Ashe Stadium, winning after three hours and 20 minutes to register his 51st tour-level win of the season.

With the win, Alcaraz became the youngest Grand Slam champion since his compatriot Rafael Nadal at the 2005 French Open champion and the youngest winner of the US Open title since Pete Sampras in 1990. He also became the youngest ever player to hold the top spot in the ATP rankings.

(More to follow)

 

 

