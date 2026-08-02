17-year-old Tanvi Sharma wins Taipei Open 2026 title, clinches maiden BWF Super 300 crown

India's 17-year-old badminton sensation Tanvi Sharma captured her maiden BWF Super 300 title by defeating Vietnam's Thuy Linh Nguyen in the Taipei Open 2026 final. The teenager continued her impressive rise with a breakthrough international title.

Indian shuttler Tanvi Sharma clinched the Women’s Singles title at the Taipei Open Super 300 badminton tournament, marking a breakthrough moment in her young career. The 17-year-old from Punjab beat Vietnam’s sixth seed, Thuy Linh Nguyen, in straight games—21-16, 21-16—finishing the final in just 36 minutes. With this, Tanvi secured her first-ever BWF World Tour crown.

Last year, Tanvi settled for runner-up at the US Open Super 300, but this time she went all the way, making history as the first Indian to win the women’s singles title at the Taipei Open since Saina Nehwal’s triumph in 2008.

Tanvi started strong in the opening game, racing to a commanding 10-2 lead. She did slip up midway, letting a few points go, but recovered quickly and wrapped up the first game 21-16.

The second game saw Thuy Linh get ahead 3-0 at the start, but Tanvi shot back, leveling at 3-3, and never looked back. She controlled the rest of the match and closed it out 21-16 to raise the trophy.

After her win, Tanvi’s celebrations included a heartfelt tribute to her coach, Park Tae-sang—best known as PV Sindhu’s former mentor. She took off her gold medal and placed it around his neck, and together, they posed for a photo that captured the moment.

At 17 years and 222 days old, Tanvi became the youngest ever finalist at the Taipei Open, surpassing Korea’s Lee Yong-dae, who played the men’s doubles final in 2006 at 17 years and 287 days.

Her victory quickly drew praise from Indian badminton legend PV Sindhu. On X, Sindhu wrote: “Couldn’t be prouder of this girl. I’ve been saying for years that Tanvi has all the ingredients to become a very special player. The talent, the stroke-making, the courage to take on the best—it’s all there. The only thing she needed was a little more stability and experience, and it’s been so lovely to watch that come together.”

Sindhu added, “This is just the beginning, Tanvi. Keep working, keep believing, and stay hungry. Indian badminton has a very bright future with players like you. So proud of you.”

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