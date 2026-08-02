FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Nirmal Purja Death: Chilling Photo Shows Mountaineering Legend & Team Moments Before Fatal Avalanche

Nirmal Purja Death: Chilling Photo Shows Mountaineering Legend & Team Moments Before Fatal Avalanche

Nirmal Purja Tragedy: Body Of Legendary Mountaineer Nims Dai Found 3 Days After Broad Peak Avalanche

Nirmal Purja Tragedy: Body Of Legendary Mountaineer Nims Dai Found 3 Days After Broad Peak Avalanche

17-year-old Tanvi Sharma wins Taipei Open 2026 title, clinches maiden BWF Super 300 crown

Tanvi Sharma wins Taipei Open 2026 title, clinches maiden BWF Super 300 crown

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT

From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

17-year-old Tanvi Sharma wins Taipei Open 2026 title, clinches maiden BWF Super 300 crown

India's 17-year-old badminton sensation Tanvi Sharma captured her maiden BWF Super 300 title by defeating Vietnam's Thuy Linh Nguyen in the Taipei Open 2026 final. The teenager continued her impressive rise with a breakthrough international title.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 02, 2026, 08:06 PM IST

17-year-old Tanvi Sharma wins Taipei Open 2026 title, clinches maiden BWF Super 300 crown
Courtesy: X/@India_AllSports
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian shuttler Tanvi Sharma clinched the Women’s Singles title at the Taipei Open Super 300 badminton tournament, marking a breakthrough moment in her young career. The 17-year-old from Punjab beat Vietnam’s sixth seed, Thuy Linh Nguyen, in straight games—21-16, 21-16—finishing the final in just 36 minutes. With this, Tanvi secured her first-ever BWF World Tour crown.

Last year, Tanvi settled for runner-up at the US Open Super 300, but this time she went all the way, making history as the first Indian to win the women’s singles title at the Taipei Open since Saina Nehwal’s triumph in 2008.

Tanvi started strong in the opening game, racing to a commanding 10-2 lead. She did slip up midway, letting a few points go, but recovered quickly and wrapped up the first game 21-16.

The second game saw Thuy Linh get ahead 3-0 at the start, but Tanvi shot back, leveling at 3-3, and never looked back. She controlled the rest of the match and closed it out 21-16 to raise the trophy.

After her win, Tanvi’s celebrations included a heartfelt tribute to her coach, Park Tae-sang—best known as PV Sindhu’s former mentor. She took off her gold medal and placed it around his neck, and together, they posed for a photo that captured the moment.

At 17 years and 222 days old, Tanvi became the youngest ever finalist at the Taipei Open, surpassing Korea’s Lee Yong-dae, who played the men’s doubles final in 2006 at 17 years and 287 days.

Her victory quickly drew praise from Indian badminton legend PV Sindhu. On X, Sindhu wrote: “Couldn’t be prouder of this girl. I’ve been saying for years that Tanvi has all the ingredients to become a very special player. The talent, the stroke-making, the courage to take on the best—it’s all there. The only thing she needed was a little more stability and experience, and it’s been so lovely to watch that come together.”

Sindhu added, “This is just the beginning, Tanvi. Keep working, keep believing, and stay hungry. Indian badminton has a very bright future with players like you. So proud of you.”

Also read| Bhuvneshwar Kumar shuts down R Ashwin's ODI recall push: 'I've already played for India'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
17-year-old Tanvi Sharma wins Taipei Open 2026 title, clinches maiden BWF Super 300 crown
Tanvi Sharma wins Taipei Open 2026 title, clinches maiden BWF Super 300 crown
Big relief for Chinmoy Krishna Das as Bangladesh High Court grants bail in two cases
Big relief for Chinmoy Krishna Das as Bangladesh HC grants bail in two cases
Bhuvneshwar Kumar shuts down R Ashwin's ODI recall push: 'I've already played for India'
Bhuvneshwar Kumar shuts down R Ashwin's ODI recall push: 'I've already played'
CWG 2026: Commonwealth Games torch to be passed to India; Shankar Mahadevan to headline closing ceremony
CWG 2026: Commonwealth Games torch to be passed to India; Shankar Mahadevan to
Aditi Sharma, files FIR against husband, in-laws for alleged physical and mental harassment, she has worked with Ranveer Singh in...
Aditi Sharma, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl actress, files FIR against husband, in-laws f
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement