15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Suresh Raina's record, hits 3rd fastest 50 in IPL history

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi started his IPL 2026 season with a sensational 15-ball half-century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi started his IPL 2026 season with a sensational 15-ball half-century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Barsapara Stadium on Monday (March 30).

This was the joint-third-fastest half-century in IPL history, at par with Yusuf Pathan (Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata 24 May 2014), Sunil Narine (KKR v Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 07 May 2017),