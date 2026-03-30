Who is Monika Srivastava? IIT graduate who topped BPSC, later became IAS, know her success story
15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Suresh Raina's record, hits 3rd fastest 50 in IPL history
PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's fury over ball-tampering incident in PSL, threatens 'strict action against' those involved
Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Calling Sehmat author Harinder Sikka slams Meghna Gulzar for 'ideological bias' in Raazi: 'My gravest misjudgment'
US-Iran War to bring energy lockdown and fuel rationing? How is India prepared to tackle energy crisis?
IPL 2026: CSK breaks 277-match streak, plays first-ever match without Dhoni, Raina in playing XI
US-Iran War: How many Indians have been killed in Middle East? Know about their tragedies, pathetic conditions and hardships
Ram Gopal Varma slams Bollywood's 'loud silence' over Dhurandhar 2 success: 'They are paralysed by its sheer brilliance'
What is Pink Moon? Rare full moon associated with spiritual growth; check date and time
CM Rekha Gupta's Delhi govt's subsidy bill swells as power, bus schemes exceed budget, IT projects see significant cuts
SPORTS
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi started his IPL 2026 season with a sensational 15-ball half-century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi started his IPL 2026 season with a sensational 15-ball half-century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Barsapara Stadium on Monday (March 30).
This was the joint-third-fastest half-century in IPL history, at par with Yusuf Pathan (Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata 24 May 2014), Sunil Narine (KKR v Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 07 May 2017),