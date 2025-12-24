FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history, slams 36-ball century in Vijay Hazare Trophy, becomes...

Suryavanshi's 36-ball century is the second-fastest by an Indian in List A history, just behind Anmolpreet Singh's 35-ball ton last season.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 11:33 AM IST

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history, slams 36-ball century in Vijay Hazare Trophy, becomes...
Vaibhav Suryavanshi turned a routine Vijay Hazare Trophy morning into a spectacle at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi, smashing a List A hundred in just 36 balls against Arunachal Pradesh. The 14-year-old batter's explosive knock has left bowlers struggling and opposition captains scrambling for plans.

Suryavanshi's century is not just a display of power-hitting, but a testament to his ability to blend formats. Scoring at a T20 rate in a 50-over innings, he left the Arunachal Pradesh bowlers with nowhere to hide. This feat is all the more impressive given that Suryavanshi was coming off a disappointing U19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan.

Record-breaking knock

Suryavanshi's 36-ball century is the second-fastest by an Indian in List A history, just behind Anmolpreet Singh's 35-ball ton last season. Globally, he ranks among the quickest List A tons, alongside Jake Fraser-McGurk (29) and AB de Villiers (31). Suryavanshi now holds the record for the youngest List A centurion.

Bihar's aggressive start

Bihar's innings mirrored the aggression of Suryavanshi's knock, with the young batter scoring 190 runs off 84 deliveries, hitting 16 fours and 15 sixes. He was on track to break the record for the fastest double hundred in List A cricket, held by Chad Bowes (103 deliveries), but fell short by just 10 runs.

Suryavanshi's stellar performance

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's performance is a statement of his arrival on the domestic cricket scene. Having impressed in the IPL with Rajasthan Royals and consistently performing in youth internationals, he has cemented his reputation as one of India's brightest prospects

