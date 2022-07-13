Who is Anahat Singh? The 14-year-old named in India's Squash squad for Commonwealth Games 2022

Anahat Singh

The Commonwealth Games (CWG) is all set to take place from July 28 and the Indian side is gearing up for the same. Talking about the Indian Squash team, Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal, who has carried the Indian flag over the past 15 years, will be medal contenders in multiple categories.

READ | Commonwealth Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu, athletes who made the cut

Dipika recently won two world titles with Saurav and Joshna at the World Doubles Championships in April - six months after giving birth to twins.

Now joining the squad for the CWG is Anahat Singh. Others who will be making their CWG debut include Velavan Senthilkumar and Abhay Singh - who will be part of the men's doubles event.

So let's know who is Anahat Singh?

The 14-year-old was on Tuesday included in India's squash squad. The Delhi-based teenager had a sensational run at the U15 level. Recently, she won a tournament in Germany and also won the Asian title in the U15 category in June.

Indian Squash squad:

Men Singles: Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon, Abhay Singh

Women's Singles: Joshana Chinappa, Sunyana Kuruvilla, Anahat Singh

Women's Doubles: Dipika Pallikal / Joshna Chinappa

Mixed Doubles: 1. Saurav Ghosal/Dipika Pallikal 2. Ramit Tandon / Joshana Chinappa

Men's Doubles: 1. Ramit Tandon / Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, 2. Velavan Senthilkumar / Abhay Singh

Team Officials: Christopher Walker (foreign coach), Cyrus Poncha (team manager), Graeme Everard (physio).

(Inputs from PTI)