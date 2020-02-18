100m in 9.51 seconds: Another Kambala runner Nishant Shetty breaks India’s ‘Usain Bolt’ buffalo jockey's record

An Indian buffalo jockey Srinivasa Gowda created a buzz on social media after he completed 100m in 9.55 seconds - a feat that many compared him with Usain Bolt.

However, now Gowda's record has been broken by another Kambala runner Nishant Shetty. The man recorded 143m in just 13.68 seconds which means he covered 100m in 9.51 seconds.

Shetty from Bajagoli Jogibettu achieved the feat at Soorya-Chandra Jodukare Kambala at Venoor, Hindustan Times reported.

#SrinivasGowda who covered 100 metres in reportedly 9.55 seconds last week, has a competitor #Kambala runner Nishant Shetty has taken over Gowda by completing the same distance reportedly in 9.51 seconds. pic.twitter.com/9Jkl9pT7J8 — utkarsh singh (@utkarshs88) February 18, 2020

As for Gowda, after his remarkable feat went viral, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju invited him for trials at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru. But Gowda politely refused the offer.

Not just that Gowda's video recalled an old video that surfaced in August last year. The man was 24-year-old farmer Rameshwar Gurjar, and the video was tweeted with the claim that he covered 100m in 11 seconds.

It was promptly retweeted by the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and then again by Rijuju.

Gurjar was immediately brought to the SAI centre in Bhopal and handed a new pair of spikes. He was told to run in a trial and he clocked 12.9 seconds, finishing last among eight competitors.

As for Kambala, it is an annual buffalo race held in the southwestern state of Karnataka.

Traditionally, it is sponsored by local Tuluva landlords and households in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.