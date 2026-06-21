100 goals in 33 games: Why FIFA World Cup 2026 is the most exciting in 68 years

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is already rewriting history. With 100 goals scored in just 33 matches, the tournament has recorded its highest scoring rate at this stage since 1958. Attacking football, thrilling contests and dramatic finishes have made the expanded World Cup an instant success.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has set a remarkable record as the fastest edition to reach the 100-goal milestone in 68 years, accomplishing this in just 33 matches. Mexico's Julian Quinones kicked off the scoring in this World Cup with a 2-0 victory over South Africa on June 12. The 100th goal of the tournament was scored by Cody Gakpo from the Netherlands, who netted the third goal in a 5-1 triumph against Sweden on Sunday (IST).

Achieving 100 goals in only 33 matches marks a new tournament record in 68 years. This surpasses the previous best of 36 games set in 1982 and 2014, as well as the 38 games required in 1978 and 1994. The all-time record is held by the 1954 tournament in Switzerland, won by West Germany, where the 100-goal milestone was reached in just 20 matches.

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Additionally, the Netherlands has joined an exclusive club, becoming the eighth nation in FIFA World Cup history to hit the 100-goal mark.

With less than five minutes played, the Netherlands made a sensational start as Brobbey scored from a well-placed Gakpo cross. This was quickly followed by Brobbey's second goal in the 17th minute, which also marked the Netherlands' historic 100th goal in World Cup history.

Furthermore, the Group F match at Monterrey Stadium between Japan and Tunisia was significant as it represented the 1,000th match in FIFA World Cup history.

'Match 1,000 symbolises longevity and humanity's enduring love for football and the FIFA World Cup. But it also is a testament to football's unique knack for breaking through barriers and galvanising communities and nations to come together," FIFA said.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America will feature 48 participating nations, organized into 12 groups. The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-place teams, will progress to the knockout stage.

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