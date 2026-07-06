10-man England stun co-hosts Mexico 3-2 to storm into FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals

Harry Kane-led England have qualified for the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after beating co-hosts Mexico in the Round of 16 clash on Sunday.

England became the fourth team to qualify for the quarter-final round in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 by beating co-hosts Mexico in the Round of 16 clash on Sunday (local time). One of the most interesting matches of the tournament so far, England were left with 10 men soon after the beginning of the second half as defender Jarell Quansah was given a red card in the 54th minute after a VAR review.

Quansah joins Rooney, Beckham and Wilkins in unwanted World Cup list

Jarell Quansah became the fourth English player ever to be sent off at a FIFA World Cup tournament and the first since Wayne Rooney in 2006. Apart from them, Ray Wilkins and Davi Beckham have been sent off in the tournament history in the 1986 and 1998 editions, respectively.

Meanwhile, England dominated the first half with Jude Bellingham's brace, whereas Mexico's Julian Quinones struck once in the first half. After Quansah's red card, England was reduced to 10 men, but the 1966 winner extended their lead six minutes later when star footballer and captain Harry Kane converted a penalty after Anthony Gordon was fouled inside the area by the Mexico goalie Raul Rangel.

Mexico struck back in the 69th minute through a penalty, taking the score to 3-2; however, the co-hosts were unable to level it despite having a strength advantage. In the end, Mexico lost the game, and their World Cup campaign came to an end, marking their 8th exit in the Round of 16 stage since 1986.

England set up quarter-final clash against Norway in Miami Gardens

On the other hand, England will next face Norway in the quarter-finals in Miami Gardens on Sunday, July 12, which is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 am IST. Apart from England and Norway, France and Morocco have also qualified for the quarter-finals and will lock horns on Friday, July 10.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/